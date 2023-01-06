"WWE and Triple H killed them" - Twitter explodes as AEW Dynamite scores another poor rating despite teasing former RAW star's debut 

Fans have been reacting to the latest AEW Dynamite ratings on social media.

This week's show featured a TNT title main event between Samoa Joe and Darby Allin. The pair clashed for the second time in the space of a month after Joe retained his title via stoppage in December. Their feud was left unfinished following the first title bout when Joe savagely attacked the Daredevil.

In the aftermath of her appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom, there was some hope from fans that Mercedes Mone's debut would be indicated, especially with Saraya teasing a mystery partner for next week's episode. Toni Storm was announced later during the night, but Britt Baker had somewhat teased the former WWE star by declaring that she was "The Boss" while winking to the camera.

Unfortunately, the excitement did nothing to halt the current slide in viewership. This week's show drew an average of 864k viewers, along with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 key demo. Last week drew 876k and 0.28 respectively, and the week before 957k and 0.30.

864,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.26

#4 cable original in P18-49

Fans have since shared their thoughts on the matter. There were those who reveled in the slide, especially when compared to WWE. Others called for the return of CM Punk with the idea that the show performed better with him on it.

Bae Guevara @Ziggy_Tzardust @wrestlenomics “My Title reign is going to be long and boring! Wait, where are you all going?” @wrestlenomics “My Title reign is going to be long and boring! Wait, where are you all going?”

Cormack_9. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @CormackJK9 @wrestlenomics MJF tells you he’s a generational talent but in reality he’s one of the worst drawing champions in AEW history., that ain’t my opinion the numbers don’t lie. @wrestlenomics MJF tells you he’s a generational talent but in reality he’s one of the worst drawing champions in AEW history., that ain’t my opinion the numbers don’t lie.

Outside of the belief that CM Punk could help with the current ratings slump, there were others who staked the case that current AEW World Champion MJF has done little to raise the interest level in the weekly show.

What went down during AEW Dynamite this week?

The show kicked off with a grudge match between Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho. Despite interference from the Jericho Appreciation Society, Starks took the win to continue Jericho's current losing streak.

Up next was Bryan Danielson against Tony Nese. After hitting the Busaiku Knee and further 'kicking his head in', Bryan defeated the former WWE star via stoppage. Swerve Strickland secured a win over AR Fox, flanked by his Mogul Affiliates.

Jade Cargill and Red Velvet defeated Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue before Velvet made it clear that she was done with her partner and walked away. In the main event, Darby Allin exacted revenge by winning the AEW TNT Championship from Samoa Joe, beginning his second reign with the title.

