WWE veteran could be the mastermind behind The Blackpool Combat Club's attack on Hangman Page

The Blackpool Combat Club's recent heel turn has fans wondering what their endgame is. While it is yet to be revealed, a certain WWE veteran could be playing the role of a master puppeteer.

The veteran in question is none other than Don Callis. Callis has proven himself to be a master planner since his time in the attitude era. He was also behind the Young Bucks turning heel years ago, which led to The Elite kicking out Hangman Adam Page. Through Kenny Omega's AEW run, Callis has always played a role behind the scenes, manipulating everything in The Cleaner's favor.

Now that Hangman Adam Page is once again getting friendly with The Elite, Don Callis could be trying to switch loyalties and join the BCC instead. He recently also pretended to be hit by Hangman, creating friction between The Cowboy and The Cleaner.

Callis could have just as easily planned the recent attack by the Blackpool Combat Club to throw suspicion off himself. This sets him up to reveal himself as the mastermind behind the BCC, taking on a role similar to William Regal.

The WWE veteran reportedly suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite

While it remains to be seen whether Don Callis is playing a dangerous game, he was apparently the victim of a legitimate injury during the BCC's backstage attack.

On the latest Dynamite episode, both Callis and Hangman Page were ambushed by Jon Moxley's faction. According to a report by PWInsider, the veteran suffered a deep cut to his head. While the bleeding was clearly visible on the show, the injury was apparently unplanned.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Don Callis in AEW.

