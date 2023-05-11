WWE veteran may have replaced William Regal as new manager of The Blackpool Combat Club

WWE veteran may have emerged as the new manager of The Blackpool Combat Club, potentially filling the void left by the departure of William Regal. The veteran is none other than Don Callis.

The ongoing feud between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club has reached new heights. Jon Moxley's recent victory over Kenny Omega in a brutal Steel Cage match was overshadowed by the shocking betrayal of Don Callis.

The animosity between the two factions has been brewing for months. What started as a personal rivalry between Jon Moxley and Adam Page has now evolved into full-fledged faction warfare.

The Blackpool Combat Club, led by William Regal, had established themselves as a dominant force in AEW. However, Regal's shocking departure and betrayal at Full Gear left fans in disbelief. With him gone, the question of who would step in as the new manager arose leaving fans wondering who would step in to fill the role of manager for the formidable stable.

The answer may have come in the form of Don Callis, who betrayed Kenny Omega during the latest episode of Dynamite. With Callis aligning himself with The Blackpool Combat Club, it seems that the group has found a new manager to guide them in their ongoing battles against The Elite.

The addition of a seasoned WWE veteran like Callis brings a new dynamic to the stable and raises the stakes in their feud with The Elite.

WWE veteran Don Callis' shocking betrayal of Kenny Omega changes the game in AEW

WWE veteran Don Callis shocked fans on AEW Dynamite by betraying Kenny Omega during a brutal Steel Cage Match against Jon Moxley.

Both Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega displayed their athleticism and unleashed powerful moves. Omega seemed to have the upper hand, executing a devastating One-Winged Angel. However, Callis unexpectedly turned on The Cleaner, attacking him with a screwdriver and aiding Moxley's victory.

The unexpected turn of events has generated immense excitement and speculation among fans. They eagerly await for the next chapter in this gripping storyline involving Don Callis and the Elite.

