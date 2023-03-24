WWE veteran should return after a 5-year absence to manage Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has transitioned into the tag team division over the past few weeks to reunite with Shayna Baszler, but if a current AEW personality returns to WWE, she could lead the two former MMA stars to tag team glory.

The personality in question is Vickie Guerrero, who recently announced that she won't be re-signing with AEW and will be leaving the company when her current contract expires.

Guerrero hasn't led any of the AEW roster to championship glory during her time with the company, but she did lead both Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir to a number of TBS Championship matches.

Her relationship with Shafir is the key here, as Marina was part of the "Four Horsewomen of MMA" alongside Rosuey and Baszler. However, Shafir isn't as experienced as the two WWE Superstars, so if Vickie managed to work well with Marina, who knows what she could do with Ronda or Shayna?

Both Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have won gold by themselves during their time in WWE, but given the track record Vickie Guerrero had with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Edge, teaming up with the two former MMA stars could be a real statement to the rest of the women's division.

Outside of the ring, Guerrero is an expert on the microphone given her years of experience, and is far more suited to being a mouthpiece for Rousey as that isn't the strongest part of her game. With all that said, Vickie Guerrero would be the perfect manager for Ronda Rousey going forward.

What is Ronda Rousey like outside of the ring?

Given her demeanor inside the ring as "The Baddest Woman on the Planet," some fans may wonder if what they see in the ring from Ronda Rousey is what you get on the outside too.

However, AEW star Ruby Soho claimed that couldn't be further from the truth, as she stated in an interview on Chris Jericho's podcast, "Talk is Jericho" back in September 2021 that Ronda is one of the nicest people she's ever been in the ring with.

Rousey faced Ruby at the 2019 Elimination Chamber event, where the former UFC star defeated the current AEW star in less than two minutes. However, that led to a rematch the following night on Raw in Ruby's hometown, which went down a lot better with home fans in attendance.

