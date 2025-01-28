3 signs Hangman Page will turn babyface in AEW soon

Hangman Page was one of the purest babyfaces onscreen in AEW during the company's early years. But it seems that the Cowboy has been diving deep into the darkest parts of his soul to reveal a much more brutal character.

The corruption of his character has been engaging and bittersweet to watch as he has been consumed by hatred and anger. However, we believe that Hangman Page will soon turn babyface again in All Elite Wrestling.

#3) The guilt of his heel actions will catch up to him

Hangman Page has descended into madness as his hatred has spilled on everyone from his rivals to allies and friends. We first began to see the true depths of his newer heel persona in his intense feud against Swerve Strickland last year.

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

The anxious millennial cowboy didn't hold anything back against his foe, resorting to tactics such as burning Swerve's house down. However, his anger held no bounds and could no longer be controlled by his former allies as well, such as Christopher Daniels.

Expand Tweet

Daniels would face Hangman's wrath in a brutal Texas Deathmatch on an episode of Collision. It would turn out to be Daniels' final match due to the damage he suffered in the match. We even saw Page almost give in to his emotions as he confronted Daniels on Dynamite following the clash.

We're sure all of the guilt from his heel actions will catch up to the former AEW World Champion sooner or later. Hopefully, he's going to look for repentance and forgiveness for his actions soon.

#2) Imminent feud with MJF

As much as he'd like to hide it, we know the old hero inside Hangman Page is still alive and well. However, for the pure babyface to come out again we need to see him go up against one of the company's purest heels, and who could play that role better than MJF?

The two have crossed paths before in AEW, but we need to see them engage in a feud sooner or later after going through these character developments. MJF knows how to be the true heel and his vile actions are sure to bring out the good in Hangman Page once again.

#1) Fight to save AEW against Jon Moxley and The Death Riders

The former AEW World Champion has previously expressed his desire to protect his home promotion. So, we're sure he knows the kind of threat All Elite Wrestling is under from Jon Moxley and his group of Death Riders.

The Death Riders have been on a rampant run of destruction, breaking down beloved stars on a mission to destroy the promotion itself. Moxley has proclaimed himself as the One and Only King as he looks to rule AEW with an iron fist of brutality.

Expand Tweet

Even though the Cowboy had fought to get the AEW World Title off of Moxley, as he competed in a fatal-four-way match at Worlds End 2024, he was unfortunately unsuccessful.

If he truly wishes to save his home again from this nefarious threat he would need to band with the stars going against the Death Riders such as Adam Copeland and FTR, which we think Page will sooner or later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback