"We never heard from them again" - Former WWE Tag Team Champions call out the Young Bucks after unanswered challenge

The Young Bucks haven't had a match since AEW Revolution earlier this month. The brothers took a surprising loss in the Three-Way-Tag for the titles, prompting a brief feud between them and reDRagon.

The brothers have stated that their goal this year is to capture the tag titles for the second time. Even though the duo aren't currently on the tag team rankings, they're likely gearing up to claw their way back to the top. Unfortunately, former champions FTR have made it clear that they're standing in their way.

FTR made many bold claims last night on AEW Dynamite, and beating The Young Bucks seems to be on their list. The duo recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip, where they yet again called out the brothers.

"That's what we came to AEW for. That's what we thought when we got here and had one match with them. Tore the house down. Then we never heard from them again for a year and a half. So I thought, me and Cash both thought we were going to have multiple matches with them and change the world of tag team wrestling. But I think it would put too much of a spotlight on us and maybe take a little bit away from them. So we haven't heard from them since November of 2020. I wish somebody could tell me why.” - Dax Harwood said. (27:02)

The Young Bucks are yet to respond to FTR but the brothers will take on Top Flight this Friday on AEW Rampage.

Matt Hardy recently praised The Young Bucks and their impact on tag-team wrestling

WWE legend Matt Hardy recently brought up the Bucks while he spoke on USA Today's Under The Ring podcast.

"They're two guys who, when forming AEW, really wanted to stress the importance of tag team wrestling. These are two guys that never want to like become single stars. They don't want to be the world champion. They want to be the greatest tag team they can possibly be and I think that's cool." - Matt Hardy said. (H/T: Fightful)

Both The Young Bucks and FTR are aiming to be the best tag team in AEW. Once both finally face off against each other, the question will hopefully be laid to rest.

