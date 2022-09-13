Judgment Day; 8-time tag team champions - 5 Blockbuster dream opponents for AEW's The Young Bucks if they jump ship to WWE under Triple H's regime

The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega founded AEW alongside Tony Khan, who funded the endeavor and became the company's president. The Elite were once at the center of AEW, but recent rumors have suggested that the Jackson brothers might be interested in jumping ship.

This would make the two the biggest stars after Cody Rhodes to leave AEW behind for WWE. While the jury is still out on whether or not they might eventually debut in the rival promotion, who could the two go against first?

Continue reading as we list five WWE tag teams who could be great opponents for The Young Bucks in WWE.

#5. Hit Row could be a great duo for The Young Bucks to test themselves against

The team recently returned to WWE after being released

Hit Row was one of the biggest shocks of WWE's release wave a few years ago, especially after their main roster call-up was heavily advertised. While the team's former leader Swerve Strickland ended up in AEW, the rest of the faction disappeared. Hit Row quickly became a "what-if" tag team as fans lost faith in them ever returning.

When Triple H took the reigns of WWE Creative, he quickly began to bring back some of the most questionable releases. Hit Row - without Strickland - made a well-received return on the October 22nd episode of SmackDown.

While Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla aren't the biggest names on the roster, they could be a good way to transition The Young Bucks into WWE while elevating Hit Row.

#4. Los Lotharios are two of the most talented stars in WWE today

While Los Lotharios were recently completely decimated by the returning Braun Strowman, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo have a ton of potential in the ring.

Garza has often been compared to the late, great Eddie Guerrero due to his persona and skill. Similarly, Carrillo is praised for his in-ring prowess, and both stars have considerable Mexican pedigree.

Like The Young Bucks, Angel and Humberto are related, which would undoubtedly provide a ton of storylines for fans to invest in. Additionally, the two teams could push each other in-ring, making both tandems dig deep into their movesets to overcome their opponents.

#3. The Alpha Academy could push the Young Bucks to change up their wrestling style

Gable and Otis have captured the RAW Tag Team Championships in the past

Chad Gable and Otis were a pairing that many fans might not have seen coming. Despite this, the duo quickly gained a fan following and even captured the RAW Tag Team Championships. The duo have since become a staple of WWE tag team wrestling, and have showcased their talent since first joining forces.

The Young Bucks are definitely not one of the biggest and strongest tag teams, but Nick and Matt Jackson are lightning fast and agile. This contrast in wrestling styles and abilities could make this clash something unique.

AEW notably doesn't have many large wrestlers, meaning fans of the Young Bucks could see them in a light they've not been in for quite some time.

#2. The Bloodline is one of the biggest and most formidable factions in WWE

Roman Reigns has slowly been solidifying an impressive legacy for himself in WWE. Additionally, Reigns employed the help of his real-life cousins The Usos, who formed The Bloodline alongside him.

Today, the faction includes Solo Sikoa - the younger brother of The Usos - as well as Sami Zayn, who joined the team after relentlessly hounding them.

Zayn personally has a long history with The Young Bucks and could be the ideal way to introduce the two to The Bloodline. Initially, the two could face Zayn and Solo before transitioning over into a lengthy feud against The Usos.

With the real family ties within the teams, every single bout can evolve into protecting loved ones from possible harm.

#1. The Judgment Day would not take kindly to The Young Bucks trying to move into WWE

Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest

The Judgment Day has been WWE's answer to AEW's House of Black. But unlike House of Black, the WWE faction has been booked far more prominently.

After their high-profile betrayal of Hall of Famer Edge, the faction has grown in notoriety. While they have yet to capture any tag team gold, the dark team might be a legitimate mountain for the Bucks to conquer.

The dark faction could be a good starting point if The Young Bucks ever needed a massive challenge to introduce themselves in WWE without the AEW coat of paint. Balor, Priest, and Ripley would undoubtedly bring out the darkest sides Nick and Matt Jackson have, and facilitate for some deep storytelling.

