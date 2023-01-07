"Young Bucks to WWE?" - Wrestling fans erupt as they want top duo to leave AEW and sign with Triple H this year 

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have been the subject of a lot of discussion recently. It was revealed that they are in contract negotiations with All Elite Wrestling.

Matt and Nick Jackson helped create All Elite Wrestling back in 2019. They became Executive Vice-Presidents of the company in the process, working alongside fellow company founders Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes.

It's been four years since AEW was founded and a lot has changed in the wrestling industry, especially within All Elite Wrestling. This has prompted a discourse online between fans questioning what is next for The Young Bucks as they enter the final year of their initial contracts.

It should be noted that there hasn't been any positive or negative news coming out of the situation. However, fans have already speculated that they should lose their EVP titles or even leave to go to WWE.

The Young Bucks will be in action on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite returns to the state of California for the first time since June 2022 next week. The show is shaping up to be one of the biggest episodes of all time.

Some fans are convinced that they will see the debut of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Additionally, they will also see an epic conclusion to the The Elite and Death Triangle's best-of-seven series for the AEW Trios Championships.

The two teams will compete in a ladder match, or an Escalara de la Muerte, on January 11th for the titles after Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were able to return from a 3-1 deficit.

Fans at the KIA Forum will also see Bryan Danielson take on Konosuke Takeshita and Jon Moxley take on Hangman Page. Plus, Saraya and Toni Storm will compete against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and the AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

Will The Elite become the new AEW Trios Champions? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

