"Your son of a b**ch husband" - When Stephanie McMahon slapped and publicly fired top AEW star

An AEW star was involved in an interesting story with Stephanie McMahon over a decade ago. WWE has always been good TV when Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Vince McMahon were part of the storylines. While the three aren't on-screen right now, they were constantly featured on programming a decade ago. In an intriguing story, Stephanie McMahon slapped Big Show back in 2013.

Big Show, aka Paul Wight, is currently with All Elite Wrestling and has been a crucial member of AEW programming behind the curtain. He has been a part of the promotion since 2021. His WWE run was filled with twists and turns. He had aligned with the Authority in 2013, but things weren't looking good for him.

On the October 7, 2013, edition of RAW, Stephanie insulted Big Show in the middle of the ring. She blamed Show for something he didn't do and then asked him to beg for forgiveness. The latter then went on to call out her and her husband, Triple H, for their antics. The now-AEW star even called WWE's CCO "a son of a b***h" while discussing then-RAW general manager Brad Maddox.

"We all know that Brad Maddox is your puppet, he works for you, and your son of a b***h husband," he said.

Stephanie then went on to slap Paul Wight multiple times and then fired him from the company.

AEW's Paul Wight reveals whom he would have liked to wrestle in his prime

Watching Big Show wrestle was always a treat for the audience. A super-sized human being, able to move this quickly, was always incredible to see during his prime years.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Paul revealed that Kenny Omega would have been a perfect opponent for him during his prime years.

"One guy in my prime? Kenny Omega. [Apter: why?] Just because I like what Kenny does with people. When Kenny has the right opponent, especially with me as a heel and Kenny as a babyface, I think at a certain point in time, we could've literally torn the friggin' roof off. Kenny has that drive, that fight, he has several gears," he said.

It will be interesting to see when Paul Wight returns to the squared circle.

