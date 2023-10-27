3 reasons why you should buy low on Saints’ Chris Olave in fantasy football Week 8

The biggest news about New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave isn’t about football. He was arrested for going 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone. The arrest jeopardized his availability for Week 8 when the Saints visit the Indianapolis Colts.

While his status is up in the air, the former Ohio State standout is a great buy-low option to boost your fantasy football roster. Their remaining schedule and his performance through the first seven weeks should make him a difference-maker.

3 Reasons to buy low on Chris Olave

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave

Through seven games, Olave has 471 yards and a touchdown. He averages 12.1 yards per reception and is on track for another 1,000-yard season. Aside from him being New Orleans’ top threat in the passing game, here are other considerations for buying his stock starting Week 8.

1) Olave gets his opportunities every game

Dwain McFarland of Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life shared that Olave gets a 26 percent target share, resulting in 9.6 targets per game. He averages 13.1 fantasy points per game in points-per-reception mode, the 26th-best among wide receivers.

Comparing his performance to 12 years’ worth of data, McFarland has Olave’s closer to a WR11, averaging 17.1 points per game, putting him at mid-WR1 value. Having a 29 percent share of end zone targets increases his chances of scoring touchdowns.

2) Olave’s game is trending up again

After gaining just 16 yards in two games, Chris Olave had seven catches for 96 yards against the Houston Texans. He followed it up with seven catches for 57 yards versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If he will play in Week 8, Olave will line up against an Indianapolis Colts team that surrenders 232.6 passing yards per game. They also give up 27.7 fantasy points per game to wideouts, the 15th-best rate through Week 7.

But beyond Indianapolis, the Saints will face the Chicago Bears, a team that allows 257.1 passing yards per game, the fourth-worst in the league. Olave should have great opportunities to pull off monster games against these squads.

3) Chris Olave and Derek Carr will get on the same page

There was a play during their game against the Jaguars wherein Olave seemingly stopped running his route. Derek Carr threw in his direction, resulting in an incomplete attempt. While the debate ensues on who was right in that sequence, Carr shouting at his receiver isn’t a good optic.

When conflict arises, players will try to patch it up. Confrontations aren’t new between quarterbacks and wideouts, and typically, the ball-catchers perform better after tense moments. If that’s the case, Week 8 should bode well for Olave.

Potential fantasy football trades for Chris Olave

Trading Aiyuk for Olave - Fantasy Football

With Olave getting drafted in most fantasy leagues, initiating a trade is the best way to get him. Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Analyzer suggests trading Brandon Aiyuk straight up for Olave.

Aiyuk had five catches for 57 yards in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He can get increased numbers in Week 8 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, given that Deebo Samuel will still be out due to a shoulder injury.

Trading Garrett Wilson and Zay Flowers for Chris Olave - Fantasy Football

The trade analyzer also believes trading Garrett Wilson and Zay Flowers for Olave is a fair deal. Flowers had four catches for 75 yards in the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, Wilson had eight catches for 90 yards in their victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trading Mike Evans and George Pickens for Chris Olave - Fantasy Football

Finally, trading Mike Evans and George Pickens for Chris Olave is a win-win transaction. Pickens had five catches for 107 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, while Evans had 39 yards and a touchdown versus the Buffalo Bills.

