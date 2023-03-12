How many touchdowns does Josh Gordon have? Exploring XFL WR's stats so far

Josh Gordon, a former wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, is already marking his elite presence felt in the XFL, after just three games. His greatest performance came last weekend, in Week 3.

Vic Beasley and the Vegas Vipers were defeated 30-26 by Gordon and the Seattle Sea Dragons. Gordon was the Sea Dragons' top receiver in the last game with 118 yards and two scores on six receptions.

Gordon also scored the touchdown that ended the game. Ben DiNucci, the quarterback for Seattle, threw a pass down the field with one minute remaining in the fourth quarter and somehow, Gordon caught it. He then went on to score a 65-yard touchdown.

Gordon has amassed the most yardage in the league over the course of three games in Seattle, with 225 yards and three touchdowns. His 65-yard catch is also the longest in the XFL thus far this season.

"Are you f***ing serious?" was all DiNucci could utter as he rushed downfield to celebrate with his wide receiver while wearing a microphone for the game. After three games, DiNucci and Gordon appear to be clicking rather well.

Gordon played briefly with the Titans briefly in the previous campaign. However, despite playing in two games, he failed to register a catch. If the wide receiver maintains his level of performance, he might get another opportunity in the NFL this fall.

Gordon has formerly played for the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and Cleveland Browns.

You might also like: What is Patrick Mahomes' contract and salary breakdown?

How many seasons did Josh Gordon play in the NFL?

Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon has played eight seasons in the NFL. He started his professional career with the Cleveland Browns in 2012. The Browns drafted Josh Gordon in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. He signed a 4-year, $5.34 million contract with Cleveland in July 2012.

He went on to play with the Browns until 2018. In between, he missed two seasons (2015 and 2016) due to a violation of the league's substance abuse policy. In 2018, the Browns traded him to New England (NE) with 2019's 7th-round pick for 2019's 5th-round pick (#170 Austin Seibert).

He played 11 games with the Patriots in 2018 and was suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy (5th charge). Gordon thus forfeited the remaining $92,941 of his 2018 salary with New England.

In 2019, he played six games with the Patriots and was waived off by them mid-season. The Seattle Seahawks acquired Josh Gordon and went on to play five games for them. Again, in 2020, his substance abuse violation led to his suspension, and he missed the entire season.

In 2021, he returned with the Kansas City Chiefs before playing with the Tennessee Titans the following season. In his entire career, he has started in 67 of 77 games and recorded 252 receptions on 477 targets, scoring 21 touchdowns.

Poll : 0 votes