New Jersey Generals vs Pittsburgh Maulers prediction, odds, picks and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 4

USFL logos, Image Credit: XFL News Hub
Modified May 08, 2022 01:44 AM IST
Preview

Week 4 of the 2022 USFL season is here with another exciting slate of games. One of the best match-ups this week features the New Jersey Generals and the Pittsburgh Maulers in a Saturday afternoon showdown.

The Generals will be looking to improve on their winning 2-1 record, while the Maulers will be searching for their first win of the 2022 USFL season. Here's a preview of this Week 4 game.

New Jersey Generals vs Pittsburgh Maulers USFL Week 4 game details

Time: Saturday May 7, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT

Location: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch: Peacock streaming service

Spread: New Jersey Generals (-9.5)

Moneyline: New Jersey Generals (-450) or Pittsburgh Maulers (+300)

Total: 34.5

New Jersey Generals vs Pittsburgh Maulers Preview

youtube-cover

The New Jersey Generals have battled their way to a 2-1 overall record with a unique two-quarterback system and a dominant rushing game. They are currently averaging 200 rushing yards per game, the most in the entire USFL so far this season.

The man in charge🎖🎖🎖@Coach_Riley https://t.co/99GHG5ZZUn

The Generals utilized quarterback Luis Perez as a pocket passer while taking advantage of De'Andre Johnson's athletic ability and using him as a scrambling quarterback. The system has worked for them so far, and they will look to keep it rolling against the struggling Maulers.

ITS OUR TIME 😈@kylelauletta | #DropTheHammer https://t.co/YsTN0QzGpV

The Pittsburgh Maulers are still looking for their first win of the 2022 USFL season as they enter Week 4 against the Generals. They struggled severely in Week 3 against the Michigan Panthers, having been shut out in a blow-out loss. They will be hoping to change their fortunes with quarterback Kyle Lauletta trying to find his rhythm.

youtube-cover

New Jersey Generals vs Pittsburgh Maulers Prediction

The New Jersey Generals do most of their damage in the rushing attack, where they have been the best in the league so far at running the ball. That could be a major problem for the Pittsburgh Maulers, who were unable to slow down the Michigan Panthers' rushing attack last week.

The Maulers surrendered 245 rushing yards to the Panthers in their Week 3 match-up, and the Generals present an even more challenging task this week. If the Generals are able to run the ball as they have throughout the first three weeks of the season, it's unlikely the Maulers will find their first win this week.

Prediction: Generals 23, Maulers 13

