What are the divisions in XFL 2023?

It's that time of the year, as the National Football League season is over, and the XFL season is about to begin.

The XFL is part of a duo of unique football leagues alongside the USFL played during the NFL off-season. The "Xtra Fun League" is the more innovative of the two and has a slew of interesting rules that differ greatly from the NFL and USFL.

Here, we will identify the divisions, roster cuts, and player earnings for the 2023 XFL season.

There are currently two divisions in the XFL for the 2023 season

South Division

Arlington Renegades, residing in Arlington, Texas

Houston Roughnecks, residing in Houston, Texas

Orlando Guardians, residing in Orlando, Florida

San Antonio Brahmas, residing in San Antonio, Texas

North Division

DC Defenders, residing in Washington, D.C.

Seattle Sea Dragons, residing in Seattle, Washington

St. Louis BattleHawks, residing in St. Louis, Missouri

Vegas Vipers, reading in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Each XFL team will play ten regular season games, with the top two from each division moving to the playoffs, featuring the North Division and South Division title games on April 29 and 30.

The championship game will be held on May 13, 2023. The cash prize for the eventual winners of the 2023 season is yet to be announced, but we will keep you posted.

XFL Roster Cuts for 2023

At the start of the 2023 season, each team started training camp with an 80-man roster. However, they were trimmed to 70 by January 21, 2023, 60 two weeks later, and finally to 50 on February 9.

The league has a standing rule that says that rosters are limited to 50 players for the season, and 45 of those 50 will be active on any game day.

How much do "Xtra Fun League" players earn in 2023?

XFL players can earn a basic $5,000 per week contract for the 2023 season, of which $800 is fully guaranteed.

Furthermore, a $1,000 victory bonus is given to members of the game's winning team, including inactive players. In essence, the base yearly pay of a player is $59,000, plus a board and room in the league's hub valued at $20,000.

Furthermore, the league provides daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner for active players and fosters a top-notch playing environment. There's also a unique grab-and-go snack after dinner, just in case players are down with getting extra helpings at the end of the day.

