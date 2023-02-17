The XFL, founded by Vince McMahon, is all set for its latest season, which is slated to begin on Feb. 18.

The league operates differently than the more popular NFL, and such differences might throw off a casual fan. Worry not, though, as we are about to highlight the key unique aspects of the league.

Keep reading to understand more about the rules and format of the XFL league that are different from the NFL.

What differentiates XFL from NFL?

Here are four key aspects:

#1 Double Forward Pass

If the ball doesn't cross the line of scrimmage, teams may complete a forward pass and throw a second pass in the XFL. However, that works differently in the NFL, where teams may only throw a second pass if the ball is thrown backward and is also behind the line of scrimmage.

#2 Overtime Rule

There's no coin toss in the XFL, as a one-possession wins or ties. Teams take attempts from the five-yard line. Each team has three attempts (two points per score) till a winner is determined.

That's markedly different from the NFL, as there's a coin toss to decide who gets the ball first in overtime. Even then, both teams are given a chance to make drives, rather than the old controversial rule that limited overtime to actions of the coin toss winner.

#3 Unique Extra Points System

In the XFL, teams have three options for extra points after scoring the touchdown: two-yard line = one point; five-yard line = two points; 10-yard line = three points.

The NFL operates differently, as iteams are limited to two options for extra points, a one-point kick and a two-point conversion.

#4 Fourth Quarter Extra Possession Rule

Like the NFL, a team can regain possession after scoring by recovering an onside kick.

In the XFL, only in the fourth quarter, teams can be awarded possession of the ball after scoring by converting a 4th and 15-play from their 25-yard line. That brings more thrill and drama to the equation.

What to know about the 2023 XFL Season?

This year's event begins on February 19, 2023. It will feature immersive gameplay innovations that will assure fans of a quicker pace of play and more action. The best part is that the league is happening during the NFL offseason, so staunch football fans will have something interesting to keep them occupied.

