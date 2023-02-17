What are the XFL rule changes for 2023?

The XFL is making a comeback this year, giving football fans a new league to follow after an exciting NFL season. The season will begin on February 18 and will conclude on May 13 with a championship game.

A total of 40 regular-season games, two postseason contests, and one championship contest will be played. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and FX will broadcast these games. The Championship Game will be held on May 13, while the playoffs will take place on April 29 and 30.

There are a few major variances to the general NFL rules and regulations that the XFL will follow.

What's most intriguing is that the league is giving coaches the opportunity to contest any potential play, including judgment calls like pass interference and holding, once every game.

Fumbles that occur inside the field of play and depart the end zone won't result in a turnover or a touchback, giving the other team possession of the ball from its own 20-yard line, which is another change that fans may appreciate. In contrast to the NFL, the team that fumbled the ball retains ownership of the ball from where it was fumbled.

Only kickers and returners on kickoff plays will be permitted to move until the ball is caught or after the ball has been on the ground for at least three seconds. The rule was introduced in an effort to promote more returns on kickoffs while protecting player safety.

Both teams will be positioned five yards apart when the kickoff is set to begin. Also, teams will have the option to convert fourth-and-15 plays from one down to hold possession and keep the offense on the field instead of onside kicks, which are normally lower probability plays.

When was the last XFL season played in?

The XFL was established by former WWE president Vince McMahon and debuted in 2001. The league was fast and loud, offering a springtime alternative to the NFL. Yet, it was discontinued after one season.

Co-owner Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)

The league made a comeback in 2020 for its second season, but the COVID-19 epidemic struck in the middle of the first season. The difficulty in returning to play after the suspension led to the league's dissolution once more in the middle of the season.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared as a rescuer and obtained the XFL rights when bankruptcy was declared. The league is making another comeback in 2023.

