What teams will be in USFL 2023? Complete list of USFL teams for 2023 season

The United States Football League (USFL) was away for 37 years, but it came back in 2022 with America's favorite off-season back and better. The league did so well that it was renewed for the 2023 season, which will begin on April 16, 2022, and promises to be even more exciting than the first.

So, in honor of one of the best American football leagues in the world, we will give you a list of the teams competing for USFL honors. Without further ado, here are the eight teams playing in the 2023 iteration of the USFL.

Complete list of USFL teams for 2023 season

These are the teams vying for top honors in the 2023 USFL:

North Division

· Michigan Panthers

· New Jersey Generals

· Philadelphia Stars (Past Finalists)

· Pittsburgh Maulers

South Division

· Birmingham Stallions (Defending Champions)

· Houston Gamblers

· Memphis Showboats

· New Orleans Breakers

Following the regular season, two teams will qualify for the postseason, competing for a slot in the championship game.

The current defending champions of the United States Football League are the Birmingham Stallions, who beat last year's finalists, Philadelphia Stars, 33-30 on July 3, 2022.

Who is the most popular player in USFL history?

Before the United States Football League took a lengthy hiatus, some stellar players made their mark in the league. They had great prospects like Sam Mills, Kelvin Bryant, Bobby Hebert, and Jim Kelly.

However, none of the aforementioned players were nearly as talented as the great Herschel Walker, a player who's as big an icon in the NFL. Unlike some others, Walker started his professional football in the United States Football League rather than joining the league as a glorified retirement home.

Walker joined the New Jersey Generals straight out of the University of Georgia and quickly took the league by storm. United States Football League defenses could never contain a rapid and young Walker, as the former college football standout totaled video game-like numbers in his first season in the competition.

He totaled 1,812 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in his first season with the Generals. His second year was slightly worse, as he battled with injuries all season. He put up a stat line of 1,339 rushing yards and 16 TDs for good measure.

The next season was Walker's last in the league, and he put up a show for his teeming fans. Walker was a tank, totaling 2,411 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in his final season with the New Jersey Generals. Following that season, he made his long-awaited move to the NFL to join Dallas, and like they say, the rest is history.

