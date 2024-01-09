Another great NFL season has ended, and now everybody turns their eyes to the playoffs. Some teams faded and cracked, while others exceeded every set of expectations, and plenty of rookies were responsible for that. With the current first half of the 2024 draft order confirmed right now (pending trades), the discussions will already be taking place.

Let's take a look at five offensive rookies who showed the world what they were capable of in their debut seasons:

#5. Tank Dell:

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

It's a damn shame that Tank Dell's rookie season ended in early December, when the Texans still stood strong, and Dell's injury allowed Nico Collins to explode in this offense. Dell put up 709 yards in the 11 games he played, and you'd expect he would have broken 1,000+ if the injury never came his way. The hard-fought 39-37 win over the Buccaneers was one of the best moments of Houston's season, and Dell was largely responsible for that.

#4. Jordan Addison:

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

A frenzy of wide receivers was drafted in the 2023 first round; four receivers were drafted from 20-23. It might have seemed strange for a team with the generational Justin Jefferson to spend a first-round pick on a WR. Addison's 911 yards was the third-most for any rookie receiver in 2023. Justin Jefferson's injury allowed Addison to take center stage and show his quality.

The quarterback debate for 2024 in Minnesota is an interesting one, but whomever it is they have two great receivers to lean on.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

Sam Laporta deserved his Pro Bowl spot in his rookie outing. Laporta finished with 86 receptions, 889 yards, and 10 touchdowns. There was never a moment where Jared Goff was hesitant to throw the ball to number 87. Laporta finished the season with the fourth most yards for a tight end in their rookie year. He also broke Keith Jackson's record for the most receptions for a rookie tight end.

This Lions team is seriously dangerous in the playoffs, they will have to better the Rams first, but we've seen Detroit go toe-to-toe with the Dallas Cowboys, who will meet the Lions in the divisional, assuming Detroit and Dallas win.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua was, without question, the biggest surprise from the 2023 draft class. The fifth-round draft pick finished 2023 with 1,486 yards and 105 receptions, a new record. A young Rams roster still reeling from the numerous trades to win the 2021 Super Bowl has earned a playoff spot and is a sneaky darkhouse. Matthew Stafford will get the ball out to Nacua in the playoffs, and that will be key to the Rams' playoff hopes.

Cupper Kupp might have had his greatest overall season for a wide receiver in 2021; it was a bit of a shock just how good Kupp was in 2021. The showdown in Ford Field will be must-watch TV, and the Rams number 17 and 10 could decide the game.

#1. CJ Stroud:

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

There is no question who will be lifting the ROTY award the night before the Super Bowl. Many who selected Stroud believe he might do it reluctantly because Bryce Young was viewed as worlds above him. Well, the Houston Texans won the AFC South and will face the Cleveland Browns in the wildcard. Stroud's 23 touchdowns to five interceptions was one of the greatest stat lines any rookie QB has ever put up.

CJ Stroud's back-to-back game-winning drives against the Buccaneers and Bengals kept the pressure on Jacksonville and kept the Texans next to the Colts down the stretch. Houston knew that they were in, provided they beat the Colts and CJ Stroud did exactly that. This kid is special.