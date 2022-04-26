Who won USFL games in Week 2? Results, scores, winners & highlights - 25 April 2022

The USFL season is in full swing, and the new league has just completed Week 2 of its inaugural season. This year, all games are being played in Birmingham, Alabama, creating a unique scenario where only the Birmingham Stallions have a true home-field advantage.

Week 1 was a bit of an adventure with weather delays after a short training camp. Week 2 brought fascinating results as everyone got more comfortable with their respective teams.

USFL Week 2 winners, final scores, and highlights

The Week 2 games played out this way:

New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6

Philadelphia Stars 30, Pittsburgh Maulers 23

Birmingham Stallions 33, Houston Gamblers 28

New Orleans Breakers 34, Tampa Bay Bandits 3

The Generals improved to 1-1 on the season with the low-scoring win over the Panthers. Jeff Fisher's squad is now 0-2 as No. 1 overall pick Shea Patterson continues to struggle under center. He went just 14/29 for 124 yards in the loss.

The Maulers are another team now at a disappointing 0-2 record after their loss to the Stars in a battle of Pennsylvania teams. Philly is now 1-1, thanks to a three-touchdown performance from quarterback Bryan Scott. Receiver Maurice Alexander hauled in two of those scores.

It has already been mentioned that the Stallions are the only team with real home-field advantage in the USFL, and so far, that has been evident with a 2-0 start. The Stallions remain undefeated thanks to an all-around team effort in Week 2 to drop the Gamblers to 1-1.

The offense performed well, but the three interceptions forced by the defense proved to be the ultimate difference in the game. Houston's Clayton Thorson did have two touchdown passes but added three picks. That cannot happen when trying to win any football game.

Week 2 play was wrapped up with a total beatdown of the Bandits by the Breakers. The latter is now 2-0, while the former fell to 1-1 after the shocking blowout. Kyle Sloter was the hero for New Orleans with two touchdown passes and 266 yards.

In a more shocking twist, Tampa Bay quarterback Jordan Ta'amu struggled mightily, finishing with 62 yards and an interception. That means he and Patterson are struggling after initially being seen as two top stars in the USFL. Unfortunately, the two top picks are not living up to the hype so far, but it is still early in the season.

The landscape of the league is beginning to take shape after two weeks. The Breakers and Stallions stand out as two dominant squads at 2-0, while the Maulers and Panthers are looking for something to celebrate.

Week 3 of the USFL season begins Saturday with a showdown between the Bandits and the Gamblers.

