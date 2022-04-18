Watch: Former NFL 1st-Round pick Paxton Lynch fumbles and throws INT during USFL Debut

Former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch had a USFL debut to forget. Playing for the Michigan Panthers, Lynch was not at his best.

The former Denver Bronco threw a poor interception and a fumble in his team's 17-12 loss to the Houston Gamblers. Lynch completed two of his five passes for just one yard and posted a QBR of 1.7. He did have four rushing attempts for 14 yards as well.

To put that into perspective, an average QBR for a quarterback for a game is 50. Lynch posted a 1.7 as it shows just how tough he found it in his debut game.

And right on cue, Paxton Lynch, already down 17-0, throws an INT to Houston Gamblers. John Elway thought this man is a 1st round pick QB in the NFL. And right on cue, Paxton Lynch, already down 17-0, throws an INT to Houston Gamblers.John Elway thought this man is a 1st round pick QB in the NFL.https://t.co/F4UHqT4WHu

It certainly was a debut to forget for Lynch as he would have been expecting to play a little better. In total, he was in the game for nine plays and was largely underwhelming.

For a former NFL player, one would hope that, since he is a starter, he would play rather well. However, this was not the case today. Although it is only one game, he has gotten off to the worst possible start.

Paxton Lynch now trying his luck in the USFL

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 26th pick in the 2016 Draft and never really got going. Broncos legend John Elway, the president of Football Operations for the franchise, saw something in the quarterback that no one else did.

The first-round pick played only four games for the Broncos in two years, winning one and losing three. He finished with four touchdowns, four interceptions and just 792 passing yards.

He was released by both the Seahawks and Steelers in 2018 and 2019 during final roster cuts as teams simply did not think he was good enough.

It was a tough time for the former first-round pick, as many, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, had earmarked him for success in the league. Luckily, for the Cowboys, they selected Ezekiel Elliott and Jaylon Smith in the first round as it was reported that Jones was keen on nabbing the quarterback.

He then made his way to the CFL (Canadian Football League) in 2021 where he signed for the Saskatchewan Roughriders but was only the team's third-string quarterback. He now finds himself in the USFL and, unfortunately, is still not showing the talent that saw him selected in the first round of the 2016 draft.

It has been a long six years for the 28-year-old, and he is now fighting for his job after just one game in the USFL season.

