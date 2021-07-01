Why is Paxton Lynch joining the CFL? Breaking down former NFL first-round pick's career move

As the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, QB Paxton Lynch was looked upon as the future for the Denver Broncos. Peyton Manning had retired, leaving John Elway and the Broncos high and dry (pun intended).

Paxton Lynch was a mobile QB out of Memphis as one of the program's most prolific signal-callers. Over his two seasons with Denver, he played in just five games and had four starts. He threw for 792 yards, four TDs and four INTs in that span.

Paxton Lynch bounced around to the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, who cut him in September 2020. Lynch hasn't played in a game since 2017.

Paxton Lynch signed by CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Despite not having played in over three years, the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders decided to sign Paxton Lynch. The 27-year-old QB will look to redeem his football career up north with the Roughriders, who made it to the West Final game in 2019 behind QB Cody Fajardo.

Paxton Lynch won't have a starting job waiting for him in Canada. He will have to compete and battle for the right to lead the team and start his process back into the NFL. The Roughriders' current QB is Cody Fajardo, a dual-threat playmaker who led the CFL in passing yards in 2019 (the 2020 season was canceled).

Lynch likely went to the CFL to see if he could still compete at the pro level and give a fighting effort for a second chance in the NFL. He's got many years of football ahead of him at such a young age.

If he can't beat out Farardo, he will still be the second-best QB on the roster and can continue to learn and develop. Some key areas he needs to improve on are his vision on the run and in the pocket, developing his arm strength, quick ball-release, and his footwork.

If Paxton Lynch can overtake Cody Fajardo as the starter at some point, his return to the NFL could be quite possible. He would have proven himself to be better than one of the best in the CFL right now. His teammates include other CFL stars like RB William Powell (2nd-most rushing yards in 2019) and DL Charles Hughes (CFL sack leader in 2019).

There are also other notable NFL stars on the roster: WR Demarcus Ayers (2016 7th-round pick by PIT), WR Sammie Coates (2015 3rd-round pick by PIT), RB Jeremy Langford (2015 4th-round pick by CHI), OT Cyrus Kouandjio (2014 2nd-round pick by BUF) and LB Keion Adams (2017 7th-round pick by PIT).

