CFL schedule 2021: Start date and fixtures announced for 16-game season

The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced this week that the league will be returning in 2021. The league canceled its entire season in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. As of Monday, June 14, 2021, the CFL is planning to return on August 5 for a 16-game schedule.

During a conference call with reporters, CFL commissioner Randy Ambroise shared his thoughts about the return of the league:

"To say this is a happy day for the CFL is a monumental understatement. We've all been waiting for this for a long time. It was a thrill to make the announcement that we'll kick off our season on August the 5th and we'll be in Hamilton for what I think will be one of the greatest Grey Cups if all-time. A truly national celebration, not just of our great game, not just of our great teams, not just of our great players and coaches, but of what everything our league has meant, what our teams have meanto their communities and what our game has meant to Canada."

After the announcement the Canadian Football League also revealed that they will revise the current schedule. The CFL have released their 16-game plan for the 2021 season.

2021 CFL schedule

The CFL has nine teams and they are split into two divisions, East and West. Six teams make it to the CFL playoffs.

The CFL also have a cross-over because the West division has an extra team. If four teams from the West division make the CFL playoffs, the team with the worst overall record crosses over to the East division.

Here's a look at the 2021 CFL regular-season schedule and the playoff schedule.

Week 1

Thursday, August 5, Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 8:30 pm EST

Friday, August 6, BC Lions vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders, 9:30 pm EST

Saturday, August 7, Toronto Argonauts vs. Calgary Stampeders, 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, August 7, Ottawa Redblacks vs. Edmonton Eskimos, 10:00 PM EST

Week 2

Thursday, August 12, BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders, 9:30 pm EST

Friday, August 13, Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 8:30 pm EST

Saturday, August 14, Montreal Alouettes vs. Edmonton Eskimos, 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, August 14, Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders, 10:00 pm EST

Week 3

Thursday, August 19, Edmonton Eskimos vs. BC Lions, 10:00 pm EST

Friday, August 20, Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders, 9:30 pm EST

Saturday, August 21, Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Toronto Argonauts, 4:00 pm EST

Saturday, August 21, Ottawa Redblacks vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders, 7:00 pm EST

Week 4

Thursday, August 26, Edmonton Eskimos vs. Toronto Argonauts, 7:30 pm EST

Friday, August 27, Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Montreal Alouettes, 7:30 pm EST

Saturday, August 28, BC Lions vs. Ottawa Redblacks, 7:00 pm EST

Sunday, August 29, Calgary Stampeders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 7:00 pm EST

Week 5

Friday, September 3, Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa Redblacks, 7:30 pm EST

Sunday, September 5, Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders, 6:00 pm EST

Monday, September 6, Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 1:00 pm EST

Monday, September 6, Edmonton Eskimos vs. Calgary Stampeders, 4:30 pm EST

Week 6

Friday, September 10, Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts, 7:30 pm EST

Saturday, September 11, Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 4:00 pm EST

Saturday, September 11, Calgary Stampeders vs. Edmonton Eskimos, 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, September 11, Ottawa Redblacks vs. BC Lions, 10:00 pm EST

Week 7

Friday, September 17, Calgary Stampeders vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 7:00 pm EST

Friday, September 17, Toronto Argonauts vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders, 9:45 pm EST

Saturday, September 18, BC Lions vs. Montreal Alouettes, 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, September 18, Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Edmonton Eskimos, 9:45 pm EST

Week 8

Wednesday, September 22, Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Ottawa Redblacks, 7:30 pm EST

Friday, September 24, Montreal Alouettes vs. Toronto Argonauts, 7:30 pm EST

Friday, September 24, Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. BC Lions, 10:30 pm EST

Week 9

Tuesday, September 28, Edmonton Eskimos vs. Ottawa Redblacks, 7:30 pm EST

Friday, October 1, Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. BC Lions, 10:00 pm EST

Saturday, October 2, Montreal Alouettes vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 4:00 pm EST

Saturday, October 2, Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Calgary Stampeders, 7:00 pm EST

Week 10

Wednesday, October 6, Ottawa Redblacks vs. Toronto Argonauts, 7:30 pm EST

Friday, October 8, Edmonton Eskimos vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 8:30 pm EST

Saturday, October 9, Calgary Stampeders vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders, 7:00 pm EST

Monday, October 11, Ottawa Redblacks vs. Montreal Alouettes, 1:00 pm EST

Monday, October 11, Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 4:00 pm EST

Week 11

Friday, October 15, Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Edmonton Eskimos, 9:00 pm EST

Saturday, October 16, Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa Redblacks, 4:00 pm EST

Saturday, October 16, Calgary Stampeders vs. BC Lions, 7:00 pm EST

Week 12

Friday, October 22, Toronto Argonauts vs. Montreal Alouettes, 7:30 pm EST

Saturday, October 23, Ottawa Redblacks vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 4:00 pm EST

Saturday, October 23, BC Lions vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, October 23, Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Calgary Stampeders, 9:45 pm EST

Week 13

Friday, October 29, Calgary Stampeders vs. Ottawa Redblacks, 7:00 pm EST

Friday, October 29, Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Edmonton Eskimos, 9:45 pm EST

Saturday, October 30, BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts, 4:00 pm EST

Saturday, October 30, Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Montreal Alouettes, 7:00 pm EST

Week 14

Friday, November 5, BC Lions vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 7:00 pm EST

Friday, November 5, Edmonton Eskimos vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders, 9:45 pm EST

Saturday, November 6, Toronto Argonauts vs. Ottawa Redblacks, 4:00 pm EST

Saturday, November 6, Montreal Alouettes vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 7:00 pm EST

Week 15

Friday, November 12, Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts, 7:30 pm EST

Friday, November 12, Calgary Stampeders vs. BC Lions, 10:30 pm EST

Saturday, November 13, Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Montreal Alouettes, 4:00 pm EST

Saturday, November 13, Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Eskimos, 7:00 pm EST

Week 16

Friday, November 19, Ottawa Redblacks vs. Montreal Alouettes, 7:30 pm EST

Friday, November 19, Edmonton Eskimos vs. BC Lions, 10:30 pm EST

Saturday, November 20, Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 4:00 pm EST

Saturday, November 2h, Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Calgary Stampeders, 7:00 pm EST

CFL Eastern Semi-Final

Sunday, November 28, TBD vs. TBD, 1:00 pm EST

CFL Western Semi-Final

Sunday, November 28, TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 pm EST

CFL Eastern Final

Sunday, December 5, TBD vs. TBD, 1:00 pm EST

CFL Western Final

Sunday, December 5, TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 pm EST

CFL 108th Grey Cup

Sunday, December 12th, TBD vs. TBD, 6:00 PM EST

