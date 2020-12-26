5 best Among Us Indian Discord servers of 2020

Image via Goluego

Among Us has emerged as one of the most popular games of 2020 in the social deduction genre. This murder-mystery-style party game has also been the most-streamed game of the year.

The game revolves around Crewmates completing their tasks in a spaceship while keeping an eye out for Impostors among them. If the latter kill every crew member on the ship, they win the game. If Crewmates complete all the tasks while also surviving, they win.

Among Us players worldwide use Discord servers, allowing them to communicate and connect with friends via voice, text, or video. It helps make the gaming experience much more fun and interactive.

This article lists the best Indian Discord servers for the game in 2020.

Top five Among Us Indian Discord servers this year

#1 - Among Us (INDIA)

Among Us (INDIA)

Among Us (INDIA) is probably one of the most popular Indian servers in the Discord community, boasting almost 2200+ members in the channel with 450+ active members daily.

It currently hosts over 20 separate text channels and more than 50 VC (voice chat) channels for players of every region to access.

#2 - Who is Imposter

Who is Imposter

This Discord channel is also an excellent server for Indian players. It assigns a designated position to every member of the server and gives a particular role to everyone.

It currently has 300+ active members and promotes fair play rules and regulations. It also hosts several VC channels and over 20 separate text channels for users to join according to preferences.

#3 - Among Us - India

Among Us - India

It is the most popular and sought-after Discord server in India currently. It has over 20000 members and an average of 1500+ active members on the server.

Apart from having separate text channels and VC, the server also assigns moderator roles to some members to promote fair play.

#4 - AMONG US 2.0

AMONG US 2.0

This server is well known for its free giveaways of Discord Nitros.

It claims to have over 150+ active members and hosts multiple text channels and more than 20 VCs for users to access.

#5 - Chill Hub

Chill Hub server

It is also probably one of the most popular Indian Discord servers. The server not only hosts Among Us lobbies but also has separate channels for various other games. Currently, the server boasts 6000+ members with around 700+ active members.

The server also has fair and moderate gameplay rules and regulations with separate voice and text channels.