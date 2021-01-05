5 best Android games like Among Us in 2021

Among Us is a famous multiplayer game that offers an exciting gameplay experience. Players are assigned the role of an impostor or crewmate, and as per their role, they have to kill or complete tasks assigned to them, respectively.

Among Us is best enjoyed with friends. The game has gained a lot of popularity over the last year. So, if players are searching for more games like Among Us, they can check out the following ones.

Top 5 Android games similar to Among Us in 2021

These are the five best games like Among Us for Android devices:

#5 - Impostor 3D – Hide and Seek Games

Image via BroMar Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

This title has the same gameplay as Among Us, where crewmates have the responsibility of finding out the impostors. Impostors will have to kill their crewmates, one by one, to win.

Players can invite their friends online and enjoy this title, which has intuitive controls. They can also choose to enjoy the game all by themselves.

Download it from here.

#4 - Werewolf Online

Image via Liomp1 (YouTube)

Gamers have the primary objective of hunting out the liar in the group, much like what they did in Among Us. A maximum of 16 players can take part in a match.

The players of this game are divided in teams, and each team has the aim of being the last one standing. They have the option to choose between good and evil in this title.

Download it from here.

#3 - Ailment: space pixel dungeon

Image via NB PRODUCTION HOUSE (YouTube)

The ambiance of this title will definitely remind players of Among Us. This title has an interesting storyline and revolves around the theme of survival.

Players can make use of the weapons provided here to protect themselves. This title can be enjoyed offline, and has a good rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

#2 - BombSqaud

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Gamers can have a fun time using bombs to blow up their opponents in several mini-games. This title has a simple gameplay, and becomes twice as entertaining when played with friends, like Among Us.

Players can enjoy this game online as well as offline. BombSqaud can be downloaded for free and it has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

#1 - Murder us

Image via BroMar Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

From the characters to the ambiance, this game is a clone of Among Us, which has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store. The gameplay remains the same as Among Us.

Many players are attracted to this game as they can run it on very low-end Android devices. The game takes up less than 30 MB of storage space.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

