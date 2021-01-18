Top 5 games like Among Us to play with friends in 2021

Among Us is an exciting game where players are divided into imposters and crewmates. Crewmates have to perform tasks and identify the imposter, and imposters have to kill the crewmates.

This online multiplayer game is most enjoyed when played with friends. If players are searching for games like Among Us, they can check out the list given below.

5 best games like Among Us to play with friends in 2021

These are five of the best games like Among Us that players can enjoy with their friends:

#1 - Murder us

Image via BroMar Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

From the characters to the ambience, this game is a clone of Among Us. It has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store. The gameplay remains the same as Among Us.

Players sometimes opt for this game because they can run it on very low-end Android devices. The game takes up less than 30 MB of storage space.

Download it here.

#2 - Imposter 3D – Hide and Seek Games

Image via BroMar Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

This game has the similar gameplay to Among Us, where crewmates are responsible for finding out the imposters. Imposters will have to kill crewmates to win.

The game has intuitive controls and players can invite their friends online and enjoy this title. They can also choose to enjoy the game all by themselves.

Download it here.

#3 - GM Online: Murder Among Us

Image via M Gaming Hero (YouTube)

Like Among Us, players will have fun playing this game with friends online. This title has over 20 game modes, where players can play Hide and Seek, Last Survivor, etc.

Players can customize their character and it has over 100 weapon skins to choose from. The game also offers 15 maps that players can enjoy.

Download it from here.

#4 - Werewolf Online

Image via Liomp1 (YouTube)

The primary objective is hunting the liar in the group, much like in Among Us. A maximum of 16 players can take part in a match.

The players of this game are divided into teams, and each team aims to be the last one standing. Players have the option to choose between good and evil in this title.

Download it here.

#5 - Granny’s house – Multiplayer horror escapes

Image via Game Point 360 (YouTube)

This is a multiplayer horror game where the player will have to hide or run away from the scary granny who prowls around the haunted house. Like Among Us, the game can be enjoyed most when played with friends.

There are three modes in the game: Escape Mode, Infection Mode, and the Story Mode. Before starting the game, players will have to choose one role from the six different roles on offer.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

