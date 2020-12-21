Among Us has reached half a billion players

To celebrate and inform players about the Nintendo Switch version of Among Us, Nintendo Minute interviewed Innersloth’s Community Manager, Victoria Tran.

Among Us has been very busy over the last week or so, with the game getting a new release on the Nintendo Switch and Epic Games Store, alongside an announcement for an Xbox version.

With Among Us breaking into the console market in a whole new way, Victoria Tran has been able to talk about Among Us and play a short game.

Nintendo Minute’s Among Us interview

To set up this video call Nintendo Minute decided to organize a game of Two Truths and a Lie, asking Victoria Tran to provide them with two true statements and one false one for Kit and Krysta to pick apart and see if they can’t find out some new information.

Throughout the course of the game, the Nintendo interviewers were unfortunately unable to find the lie, but in the process were able to learn some facts about Among Us. One of the lies presented to the interviewers was the suggestion that Among Us had a quarter billion people playing it.

Kit and Krysta were quick to accept the high player count, but what they didn’t realize was that Among Us actually had twice that many players, with Victoria Tran revealing that half a billion people play Among Us regularly.

This puts Among Us in competition with the likes of Minecraft (600 million) and PUBG (636 million), while it easily beats Fortnite (350 million) and RuneScape (280 million).

Among Us on the Switch

Among Us released on the Nintendo Switch less than a week ago, providing players and fans a whole new way to play the game. However, playing Among Us on a console does come with certain challenges which can make the game feel different.

That aside, expanding to the Switch and Xbox means that the game can become accessible to anyone who wants to play it, rather than being limited to PCs and mobile devices.

Overall, it’s still astounding to imagine that Among Us was once an obscure indie hit with a player count measurable in the dozens rather than the millions. Hopefully, Innersloth can guide this game into the bright future ahead.