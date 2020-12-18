Xbox to be then next consoles to get Among Us

Microsoft has recently announced that Among Us would be coming to the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via the Xbox Games Pass.

After Among Us broke into the Nintendo Switch market, many players have been curious about whether or not Among Us would make its way to the other consoles. Although there are some important and inherent obstacles to the console versions of Among Us, expanding to consoles is a terrific way to make sure the game is available to anyone who wants it.

How will Among Us fit in the Xbox environment?

In the Nintendo Switch version of Among Us, all of the ways players can interact with the game are bound to various buttons, with many of the tasks requiring players to use an analog stick in place of a mouse or touchscreen to interact with them. While this can lead to shaky and imprecise movements, it does at least allow console players the ability to play the game alongside their friends.

For players on the Xbox, Among Us will fit in nicely as another fun party game to play online with friends during the pandemic. It’s highly likely that the Xbox version of Among Us will feature crossplay and local multiplayer in much the same way as the Switch and mobile versions do, though.

However, there hasn’t been any word about whether or not this new Among Us would solve the problems currently holding the game back on consoles.

What can’t be done with Among Us on consoles?

Advertisement

Currently, the console versions of Among Us don’t have any solutions to typed communications in the game, and players who have to play with a controller instead of a keyboard will find they struggle to type as quickly or efficiently as other players.

One possible solution is the use of voice chat, however for most players the voice chat app of choice is Discord. For players on either the Switch or Xbox, using Discord to communicate with friends would mean having the app opened on either a phone or PC, something which would seem redundant as these same devices could just be used to play Among Us as well.