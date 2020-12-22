Among Us guide to see through deception

Among Us has given new meaning to the term Don't Trust Anyone!

As an Impostor, it's imperative for players to master the art of deception in the game. However, as Crewmates, it's equally essential to see through this facade.

Although it gets difficult for players to see through the mask of someone who wants to remain hidden, there are some tips to catch those sneaky Impostors.

How to see through deception in Among Us

The best way for players to see through any manipulation in Among Us is by remembering their own Impostor game. For those who excel as Impostors, they'll know what they do to hide their tracks, so it'll be easy for them to tell when someone else is working to do the same.

When it comes to faking tasks in Among Us, players need to know which ones take how long to complete. For example, the card swipe in Admin barely takes a couple of seconds, but if there's a person who's doing the task for a good long while, then it can be assumed that they're faking the job.

Impostors usually avoid visual tasks because they can't do them. So, if players notice someone actively avoiding the med-bay scan or even destroying asteroids using the lasers, there's a high chance they're Impostors in Among Us.

Last but not least, keeping an eye on the taskbar in Among Us can help spot Impostors easily. Every time someone completes a task, the taskbar fills up a bit. So if someone is doing a job, and there's no increase in the taskbar, that person is faking their task in Among Us.

Note: For those who haven't played the game on PC yet, it's available on PC via Epic Games now as well.

Greetings, Fellow Crewmates!



Among Us is now available on the Epic Games Store. Also, we're pretty sure we just saw @InnerslothDevs vent.



🤫🚀 https://t.co/055TKDrvsd pic.twitter.com/A2oIquMazp — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 18, 2020

While it is crucial for players to complete their tasks as Crewmates, it's also vital that they keep an eye on the others because there's an Impostor out there, and they're out for blood.