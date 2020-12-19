Cops vs. Robbers mode in Among Us: How to play, rules, format, and other details

Among Us is one of the most loved games worldwide, having grown at unprecedented levels over the worldwide lockdown phase.

However, with the same classic theme of the game, many people have become bored. They have been looking for ways to implement new rules to spice things up and bring in better plays.

A popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer, SSundee, has developed a new set of rules and innovations in Among Us. He introduced a new game mode called the Cops vs. Robbers, which looks exciting and fun to play with friends.

This mode is all about tweaking some in-game rules and settings to spice up the entire gameplay and bring in a touch of the good old Cops vs. Robbers theme that people used to play in their childhoods.

The Cops vs. Robbers mode in Among Us: How is it played?

Note: This mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. Since it is nothing but just a couple of rules, players should only play with those users who'll follow them correctly.

Here are the detailed set of rules that players need to follow while playing this mode in Among Us:

The Impostor will be the cop who will catch the robbers or the Crewmates.

Crewmates shall know and be well aware of who the cop is in the game after the game starts.

Before the game starts, the cop shall stand still and give a countdown of 20 seconds in the starting point of the lobby, and Crewmates are supposed to utilize those few seconds for a head start to run away as much as possible from the cop.

Crewmates can not complete tasks during the countdown given by the cop.

No sabotaging is allowed on the map.

Dead bodies in the game can't be reported.

No Emergency Meetings can be called in-game.

Crewmates need to finish all their tasks to win the game before the cop catches/kills the entire crew of robbers.

Cops can also catch robbers and put them in jail. The jail must be a specific area on the map. (E.g., Admin)

Crewmates can bail only one robber at a time from the jail.

Now, after the rules, specific necessary tweaks are to be made in the in-game settings:

Player Speed - 1.5x

Crewmate Vision - 2x

Impostor Vision - 0.25x

Kill Cooldown - 120 seconds

Kill Distance - Medium

Visual Tasks - Off

Common tasks - 2

Long tasks - 2

Short tasks - 3

The primary aspect necessary for the Cops vs. Robbers mode in Among Us is the kill cooldown and vision of the Impostor. The cop is the Impostor in this game, and hence, having a long kill cooldown and very short vision will make the game much more fun and interesting to play for both the cops and the robbers.