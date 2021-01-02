Best Among Us Discord server bots in 2021

Among Us has been one of the most widely-played titles worldwide, and was probably the most popular social deduction game in 2020. The core of this game is communication in the discussion rounds, and Discord is one of those apps that makes communication between friends easier.

Apart from communicating, Discord bots are another viable feature that Among Us players can use while playing. These AIs can moderate content, ban rule-breakers, add music, memes, games, and other content to the server.

Note: This is a generalized list and not in any particular order.

Most useful Discord bots in Among Us this year

#1 - MuteBot

Image via Discordbotlist

This is a beneficial bot that dispenses great perks. MuteBot automatically mutes and unmutes the entire voice chat while playing Among Us. It can also function in the background while operating all the commands.

Click here to add this bot

#2 - Crewmate

Image via Discordbotlist

This is another utility bot that automatically mutes and deafens players on the voice channel depending on their in-game stats. It can also act as a moderator and kick/ban members who break rules.

Click here to add this bot

#3 - Dropship

Image via Discordbotlist

The Dropship bot is primarily designed to streamline the process of finding a match in Among Us by sending game codes across servers. It connects channels and also acts as a moderator if allowed by the server host.

Click here to add the bot

#4 - Among UX

Image via Discordbotlist

The Among UX bot is also quite viable and helps players find active games on the same server by creating unique GIFs. It also removes inactive games automatically and has other features like mentioning roles when a game is created or boosted.

Click here to add this bot

#5 - Among Us Helper [au!]

This bot has already been added to over 900 servers and has an active user base of 6617. It performs every Among Us related in-game function automatically just after the host runs the "start" command. It also acts as the channel moderator.

Click here to add this bot

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.