Freeze Tag mode in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details

Among Us is one of the most trending games worldwide. It boasts over 100M+ downloads on the Google Play Store.

There have been over millions of players in Among Us since the tail end of summer in 2020. As the game includes only one theme or one mode of play, many people have been quite bored with the same murder mystery party style.

One of the popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers, SocksFor1, eventually came up with a new set of rules and innovation in a mod version of Among Us called the Freeze Tag or the Lock and Key mode, which looks both exciting and fun to play with friends.

The mode is basically a new set of rules added by the streamer in-game by tweaking some of the original ones in the modified version, making the gameplay much more interesting, fun, and thrilling.

This article elucidates everything known so far about the Freeze Tag version of Among Us.

The Freeze Tag or Lock and Key mode in Among Us: How is it played?

Note: The Freeze Tag mode in Among Us is exclusive to some popular content creators and SocksFor1 and is not an authentic or original version of the game.

The Freeze tag mode is a lot like the childhood Lock and Key game, but now it is being implemented in Among Us mod versions.

Here are the detailed features of the Freeze Tag mode:

Image via SocksFor1/YouTube

Crewmates shall know and be well aware of the impostor in the game.

Before the game starts, the impostor shall stand still and give a countdown of a certain time in the starting point of the lobby, and crewmates are supposed to utilize those few seconds for a head start to run away as far as possible from the impostors.

Impostors are only allowed to lock the doors in the game and cannot perform any other sabotages.

Impostors have to tag the crewmates to freeze them, and they have to tag all of them together to win the game.

Crewmates can untag their teammates by passing by them or touching them.

If all the crewmates are unfrozen, crewmates will win the game.

Image via SocksFor1/YouTube

The frozen members will have their name displayed in blue color in-game above their character's head.

There are no such hard and fast rules to follow the in-game settings in this mod version, and as seen in the video, SocksFor1 played the game in the basic and classic setting.

The Freeze Tag mode in Among Us is undoubtedly a fun-filled and nostalgic adventure to experience. It rejuvenates the old childhood memories and brings the same excitement and thrill to every player playing the game.