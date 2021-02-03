Among Us adds a 5th member to the team: Say hello to Adriel Wallick!

As Among Us fans eagerly await the next major update, Innersloth has just added a fifth member to their team, Adriel Wallick.

Hey! Give a warm welcome to the latest addition to the Innersloth team.. @msminotaur! 💕🦥



As our new programmer, she'll be helping us make Among Us even better. Extremely excited to have her on board!! pic.twitter.com/hY3Pm41tbU — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) February 1, 2021

Wallick is a veteran designer and organizer of multiple indie game jams, including her own, Train Jam, which takes place on a train from Chicago to San Francisco. Wallick’s experience as a game creator has covered numerous solo projects, in addition to collaborative efforts, including working as a programmer for Rock Band Blitz.

Who is Adriel Wallick and what can she bring to Among Us?

One thing which stands out in Wallick’s experience is that she once spent a year creating a new game every week. That shows a degree of creativity, perseverance, and a dedication to her craft, that will likely be welcome at Innersloth.

Like the other developers on Among Us, Wallick is multitalented, exhibiting the flexibility needed to work in a small team. Indie game development is often characterized by development teams where everyone does a little bit of everything, rather than the hyper-specific roles and departments seen on games with hundreds of developers.

With rare exception, small indie games like Among Us, where the number of developers can be counted on one hand, often require that everyone know a little bit about how to do everything. That applies even if only a single person actually does all the work for a given area.

Among Us fans should look out for Wallick’s creative style on the future of Among Us development. Anyone who can consistently create games based around new ideas, will almost certainly have something to add to the online social phenomenon of Among Us.

New developers and Among Us development

UMMM check out what you all did on Twitch in only *3 months* last year 😭💜



• 1.2 billion+ views

• 221 million+ hours watched

• 1 million+ broadcasters



extremely grateful and inspired by this support. thank you!!! ok brb i cry pic.twitter.com/SPn0el4mSo — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

With Among Us becoming the surprise savior of 2020, it’s good to see that Innersloth is taking their success seriously, and being careful not to rush into any rash decisions.

From what Innersloth has said about their future plans as a company, it seems like the original development team is taking the time to learn the necessary skills to grow, rather than simply rushing into a haphazard expansion.

From the Among Us players’ perspective, it may seem that very little is happening, but that is only because much of the action at Innersloth seems to be changes to their organization and interior structure. These changes are necessary for any future growth to be successful, and players will simply need to wait until they are finished.

Nevertheless, it’s exciting when fans can see the development team’s efforts pay off, and many are eagerly awaiting the next patch.