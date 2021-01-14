Among Us developer reveals his collection of cursed crewmate skins

Among Us developer Marcus “PuffballsUnited” Bromander has recently taken to Twitter to show off his impressive collection of alternate Among Us crewmate skins.

my eyes were cursed by @PuffballsUnited and now it's only fair i take everyone down with me pic.twitter.com/zcAR5ardTo — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 12, 2021

These mostly-humorous skins won’t likely be coming to the game soon, but they show how the developers like to experiment and have fun while making Among Us. These skins range from the referential to the simply terrifying.

PuffballsUnited has a secret stash of Among Us skins

While some of the skins shown off by PuffballsUnited were mostly comical and unlikely to be featured in Among Us, during a brief moment, he panned over a number of potential skins or outfits that seemed to be more in line with the Among Us aesthetic.

They included an array of hats, dresses, and accessories, including a bone or spear sticking out the top of the crewmate, a sign that reads “sus,” or even a pirate’s eyepatch.

Towards the end, PuffballsUnited even showed the Forte Crewmate, which he said was “drawn by the man himself,” likely referring to fellow Innersloth developer Forest Willard who goes by ForteBass online. This crew featured a realistic (by Among Us standards) drawing of a human head seemingly stretched over the crewmate’s helmet.

Naturally, this bizarre and unique image prompted fans on Twitter to ask for the skin to be released into the game.

Unfortunately, this crewmate doesn’t seem to conform to the general size and shape of crewmates. Nevertheless, with such a large bank of skins already built up, it’s likely that Among Us will see at least some of them release in the future.

the file for that photo in our folder is literally titled this pic.twitter.com/YjjyN4TE7T — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 12, 2021

Fans wait (im)patiently for the release of the next Among Us update

It’s been a long time since Among Us announced that they had a fourth map in the works. Although the release is slated for “early 2021,” it doesn’t seem likely that it will release in January.

When pressured for an exact release date, the official Among Us Twitter account, managed by Victoria Tran, usually responds by reminding everyone that they won’t release it until everything is ready and that everyone will just have to wait.

Unfortunately, it seems like a lot of players are starting to feel like Among Us isn’t updating rapidly enough. Given the fact that there are a grand total of four people working on the game, it’s probably accurate to say that Among Us will update much slower than most people are used to.

Nonetheless, given the game’s monumental success in the short term, it seems like Innersloth could bring in new talent to move things along. Likely this has already been discussed internally at Innersloth, though they may not choose to discuss their decision making in public.