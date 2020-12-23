Among Us was played by nearly half a billion people in November, reveals data

Having shot to success after almost two years of release, Among Us is has taken the gaming markets by storm.

Despite not being available on consoles, Among Us has a massive number of players primarily because the game is available on mobile phones for free.

Is Among Us the most popular social deduction game?

according to SuperData (unofficial), Among Us had nearly half a billion monthly active users in November to make it the most popular game of all time in terms of monthly users



Among Us was made by a team of 3 people. absolutely incredible. they deserve all the success — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 22, 2020

Mentioning the popularity of Among Us in a tweet, Rod Breslau said that the game had nearly half a billion active users in November. This data was revealed by SuperData, a company specializing in statistics related to the gaming community.

Also, it needs to be taken into account that a three-person team develops the game. So achieving a feat like this is a massive boost for the company. And despite Among Us being such a success, the devs at InnerSloth Studios haven't let the hype get to them. They've been consistent with the content and have come up with new updates for the game slowly but regularly.

Innersloth could have easily squandered the early hype but have done a fantastic job changing course to keep players interested. if they can sustain the progress while ramping up for when Among Us 2 eventually comes down the road, the game will be a mainstay for a long time — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 22, 2020

InnerSloth Studios, however, hasn't monetized the game that much. The PC version sells for $5 (₹159) on Steam. And the number of players on PC is relatively lower than the corresponding numbers on mobiles.

Given that Among Us is seeing such success in the current day and age, Among Us 2 may not materialize, based on what the developers said a while back. And whatever content was supposed to go into Among Us 2 is now being pushed to the original.

It was only at The Game Awards that InnerSloth Studios announced a new map for the game, scheduled to drop sometime early in 2021.

This Airship map features many new elements for players to interact with and allows players to start wherever they want to after every emergency meeting. It does look exhilarating.

And due to a glitch, players on Nintendo Switch can already get a taste of the Airship map in Among Us on their devices.