The art of "Framing" in Among Us: How to shift blame onto other players

Being an impostor in Among Us is fun, but it's not easy to consistently lie to the other players in the game. Having a perfect alibi is very difficult, and everyone can't construct a fake alibi in a matter of a few seconds.

How to frame someone in Among Us

Now, framing someone in Among Us may sound easy, but that's not the case. To frame someone else, players need to be really convincing with their point. They need to make sure that the person they're framing hasn't been marked safe by other crewmates.

Framing someone can be executed easily if there are only three people in a particular area. The impostor can kill one person, self report the body, and then claim that the other person was the murderer. They can also kill someone and wait for the other person to report the body and then cry foul play.

Framing someone won't ever work if the person being framed has completed visual tasks in front of other crewmates. So the impostor would have to pick a person to frame very carefully.

Proximity chat is another feature that can make framing easier for impostors. Although Innersloth studios hasn't released the feature for Among Us yet, there are mods available which enable this feature in the game.

If the impostor has successfully managed to marinate some crewmate before framing someone else, the frame should be a potential success. That would depend upon the degree to which the crewmate has been marinated.

Advertisement

Among Us may seem like a straightforward game. The gameplay mechanics are simple, and the game itself is quite easy to pick up.

However, the amount of wit required to play the game makes it stand apart from its contemporaries. Be it impostor or crewmate, a good amount of planning is required to win a round of Among Us successfully.