10 Anime to watch if you like The Sopranos

By the time the credits roll on The Sopranos, with its combination of mafia politics, family pathology, grey areas, and inner demons, viewers are often left craving more stories that strike a similarly dark, introspective chord. Anime, though visually and culturally different, is surprisingly rich in series that capture the tone of The Sopranos in equally raw and compelling ways. These are not lighthearted or whimsical shows.

These are stories filled with doomed antiheroes, morally bankrupt decisions, bloody power struggles, and characters who wear trauma like a second skin. Series like 91 Days, Monster, and Gungrave are must-watch anime to watch if you like The Sopranos, each dealing with layered criminal empires, psychological disintegration, and the quiet horror of self-destruction.

Whether it's the emotional implosions of Ergo Proxy or the nihilistic violence of Black Lagoon, these picks will strike a nerve with any fan of Tony Soprano's world.

Anime like 91 Days and Monster deliver the same emotional gut-punch as The Sopranos

1) 91 Days

Still from 91 Days (Image via Studio Shuka)

Set during the Prohibition era, 91 Days stands out as one of the most direct anime analogues to The Sopranos. It follows Angelo Lagusa, whose family is murdered by the Vanetti mafia. Years later, he infiltrates their ranks to exact revenge. What unfolds is a tragic, slow-burn descent into vengeance and identity loss.

Episodes like the dinner with the Vanettis and the showdown between Nero and Angelo are steeped in tension and decay of spirit. It is not about revenge, it is about how that revenge tears at a soul. With its dark tone and carefully constructed mafia machinations, it is mandatory viewing for anyone who enjoys The Sopranos.

2) Monster

Still from Monster (Image via Madhouse)

Monster is a masterclass in psychological horror and moral complexity. Dr. Kenzo Tenma saves the life of a small boy by giving up his career, only to find out that the boy develops into a ruthless killer. The ensuing psychological spiral that follows Tenma's pursuit of Johan Liebert is evocative of the recurring guilty consciences and identity issues Tony Soprano experiences in psychoanalysis.

Scenes like Johan manipulating entire families into ruin are chilling in a way that echoes the emotional manipulation within Tony’s inner circle. For its deeply moral questions and high-stakes character drama, Monster is a must-see anime to watch if you like The Sopranos.

3) Black Lagoon

Still from Black Lagoon (Image via Madhouse)

In the crime-ridden underworld of Roanapur, the crew of the Black Lagoon operates under no illusions of morality. The show’s unapologetic brutality and gunmetal tone capture the same chaotic, survivalist energy that runs through The Sopranos.

Revy’s rampage through the slums and the layered interactions with characters like Balalaika and Dutch echo the volatile dynamics within Tony’s crew. Whether it’s back-alley deals or bullet-fueled betrayals, Black Lagoon is visceral anime to watch if you like The Sopranos.

4) Baccano!

Still from Baccano! (Image via Brain's Base)

A frenetic, nonlinear tale of interrelated mafia families, immortality experimentation, and bank heists, Baccano! weaves a tapestry of interconnected families, immortality testing, and action-packed heists. The Flying Pussyfoot train arc, in particular, epitomizes the same action-packed, character-based violence and complicated loyalties found in The Sopranos.

Firo, Ladd Russo, and the Gandor brothers navigate a desolate, violence-and-family-only world. With its graphic violence and complication-riddled storytelling, Baccano! is a must-watch anime if you like The Sopranos.

5) Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens

Still from Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens (Image via Satelight)

Set in a city teeming with contract killers, information brokers, and rogue detectives, Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens presents a morally skewed ecosystem that mirrors Tony Soprano’s business-versus-family balancing act. The emotional stakes between Lin and Banba, especially in arcs involving Lin’s kidnapped sister and Banba’s ethical gray zones, elevate the series beyond stylish action.

It’s an understated yet sharp anime to watch if you like The Sopranos, where motivations are personal, and the line between good and evil blurs with every bullet.

6) Shigurui: Death Frenzy

Still from Shigurui: Death Frenzy (Image via Madhouse)

Shigurui plunges into Edo-period Japan with brutal intensity. The story of Fujiki and Irako, two rival disciples, unfolds with a level of psychological and physical violence that mirrors the most disturbing moments in The Sopranos.

Moments of Irako’s psychological abuse of other classmates and the gradual betrayal in the sword academy are disturbingly reminiscent of the mental manipulation and jockeying for power in Tony's gang. It's an unsettling anime to watch if you're a fan of The Sopranos, unflinching in its presentation of the corruption and deterioration of human beings.

7) Gungrave

Still from Gungrave (Image via Madhouse)

At its heart, Gungrave is a story of brotherhood undone by ambition, an emotional undercurrent that fans of this American drama series will instantly recognize. Brandon Heat’s rise through the Millennion organization, his loyalty to Harry MacDowell, and the eventual betrayal that fractures their bond are as tragic and personal as any conflict between Tony and his allies.

The emotional punch of the Millennium betrayal arc, particularly Harry’s murder of their mentor, leaves scars that shape every subsequent decision. For its operatic scope and emotional weight, this is an anime to watch if you like The Sopranos.

8) Texhnolyze

Still from Texhnolyze (Image via Madhouse)

Texhnolyze delivers a slow, bleak meditation on power, control, and existential collapse. In the underground city of Lux, the power struggle between criminal factions plays out like a grim mirror of New Jersey’s mafia. Ichise’s transformation, both physically and emotionally, parallels the hollowing out of Tony’s own identity under pressure.

The Onishi vs. Organo arc, layered with gang politics and philosophical despair, makes this anime worth watching if you like The Sopranos for its stark psychological realism.

9) Ergo Proxy

Still from Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

Dystopian in setting but deeply human in theme, Ergo Proxy explores identity, memory, and the search for meaning, concepts that echo Tony’s darkest moments. As Re-L Mayer and Vincent Law unravel their true selves, the anime presents philosophical dilemmas reminiscent of Tony’s therapy sessions and panic attacks.

The Proxy fight arc, especially the identity reveal, mirrors Tony’s confrontation with fate and his inability to escape who he is.

10) Durarara!!

Still from Durarara!! (Image via Brain's Base)

Durarara!! thrives on interwoven narratives and chaotic power structures. Set in Ikebukuro, its underworld politics are navigated by manipulative figures like Izaya Orihara and gang leaders with shifting loyalties.

The Dollars gang arc, which destabilizes the social order and puts every character’s allegiance to the test, parallels the constant tension in the series, where betrayal is just one move away. The show’s cerebral approach to street-level chaos makes it anime to watch if you like The Sopranos.

Final Thoughts

From philosophical noir to Shakespearean betrayals, each of these titles offers a unique entry point into a morally fraught, emotionally complex world of crime, identity, and psychological decay. For every fan still haunted by Tony’s stare in that final scene, there’s anime to watch if you like dark, character-driven crime sagas.

