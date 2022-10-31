10 Dragon Ball villains who Saitama could beat with a sneeze

The parody anime One Punch Man has gained popularity for subverting traditional shonen tropes.

Saitama, the protagonist, surprised everyone with his completely random Serious Sneeze attack. It was so powerful that it almost destroyed Jupiter.

While Saitama's abilities are nowhere near those of Goku (at least as of now) or the other main characters in the Dragon Ball franchise, he can take out some of the villains easily.

Since Saitama's limitless potential allows him to match up to any of his opponents, it seems reasonable to think that he would be able to handle some Dragon Ball villains, though it should be noted that his power grows due to an emotional upsurge. Any random fight would not result in his exponential growth.

So, here is a list of Dragon Ball villains that Saitama can defeat using his Serious Sneeze.

10 Dragon Ball villains who will fall before Saitama's Serious Sneeze attack

1) Pilaf

Emperor Pilaf (Image via Toei Animation)

Pilaf, arguably the weakest villain in the Dragon Ball series, is mostly around for comic relief. He craves power and fantasizes about ruling the world. However, he acts like a baby at the slightest inconvenience. Except for torture machines, he possesses no special abilities.

Pilaf is such a bad fighter that Saitama would not even break a sweat trying to defeat him.

2) Tien

Tien (Image via Toei Animation)

Tien Shinhan is a humanoid alien who lives on Earth. He was first introduced as a heartless and merciless fighter who didn't care about anyone's life. This villain-turned-hero has proven his worth on the battlefield numerous times. He accomplished quite a feat in the Cell arc and later faced Buu briefly as well.

Tien is an extremely brave and powerful fighter in comparison to normal humans, even if he might not win a fight against Saitama.

3) Mercenary Tao

Mercenary Tao (Image via Toei Animation)

Mercenary Tao is a cold and ruthless assassin who enjoys killing people. He is prepared to murder any man, woman, or child for the appropriate price. The villain is not afraid to stoop low and employ dirty tactics to defeat his opponents.

Mercenary Tao is still human, making him a simple opponent for Saitama. Even after being surgically transformed into a cyborg, he has no chance against the One Punch Man.

4) Garlic Jr.

Garlic Jr (Image via Toei Animation)

Garlic Jr. is an immortal and extremely arrogant Makyan. Post transformation, he grows massively in size and his strength greatly increases. He can deal far more damage to his opponents now.

After his power-up, the villain became strong enough to initially overwhelm both Goku and Piccolo during a fight.

Being immortal means he cannot be defeated entirely, but that does not mean he cannot be overwhelmed. For example, his transformed body is too bulky and slows him down, allowing someone like Saitama to easily turn the tables in his favor during a fight.

5) Android 17

Android 17 (Image via Toei Animation)

Android 1, created by Dr. Gero, made his first appearance in Dragon Ball Z. He takes pleasure in inducing fear and acts on impulse, so he decided to kill Goku. Later, in Dragon Ball Super, he reappeared as an ally of Goku's Team Universe 7.

Although Android 17 has boundless energy and a high recovery rate, he will struggle to withstand Saitama's planet-destroying sneeze. The caped baldy can undoubtedly defeat the original Android 17, as well as the current one, with some effort.

6) Raditz

Raditz (Image via Toei Animation)

Raditz was one of the first Saiyans to appear in the Dragon Ball franchise. He was also Goku's biological brother. The evil warrior was revealed to be a recruiter for Frieza's army. His plan was to enlist Goku's help in conquering planets.

Even though he was capable of killing Goku at the time, his power is fairly average in comparison to other Dragon Ball villains.

Goku and Piccolo in their base forms eventually killed him. Hence, Saitama has a pretty fair chance of defeating him with his sneeze attack.

7) Nappa

Nappa (Image via Toei Animation)

Nappa was another Saiyan villain who arrived on Earth with Raditz and Vegeta. While on Earth, He had some devastating capabilities and caused immense destruction. The bald Saiyan enjoyed playing with his opponent in a very sadistic manner.

Nappa was born into a noble family and thus had more power than other Saiyans such as Raditz. Even so, he is too weak to confront Saitama, who has attained great power in a short time.

8) King Piccolo

King Piccolo (Image via Toei Animation)

The Namekian Demon King Piccolo wreaked havoc when he first appeared. He was the series' most formidable foe up until that point. His various acts of violence and cruelty made him a scary adversary.

The evil Namekian was the cause of the deaths of many important characters, including Krillin and Roshi.

Even though Goku had difficulty defeating him at the time, he has long since surpassed him. Saitama would have no trouble defeating King Piccolo either.

9) Lord Slug

Lord Slug (Image via Toei Animation)

Lord Slug was a sinister Namekian. Due to a rare mutation unique to Namekians, the evil in his heart transformed him into a Super Namekian. He had gathered an army since then and had become a planet conqueror.

He did not have any compassion in him and did not care about his own people. Goku had to unleash the Spirit Bomb on Slug to kill him during that time. However, it was way back. Saitama is way stronger than the villain and can take him out in no time.

10) Great Ape

Gohan as Great Ape (Image via Toei Animation)

The Saiyans can transform into Great Apes by looking at the full moon. Their power level in this form is several times that of a Saiyan. Despite their enormous size, they maintain their speed and agility.

However, in this state, a Saiyan loses all sense of self and transforms into an irrational war machine driven by bloodlust, making them a formidable opponent. Only the most powerful Saiyans can control their Great Ape form and think and speak rationally while transformed.

Even this fearsome beast would be no match for Saitama, who could simply sneeze his way to victory.

It is controversial to pit Saitama against Dragon Ball characters because we cannot accurately scale his abilities. However, the caped baldy does not appear to be at a level where he can defeat Frieza or Cell Max, let alone by using his Serious Sneeze.

In the future, he may become stronger to the point where he can compete with the top tier of Dragon Ball warriors.

Poll : 0 votes