10 least athletic anime characters

Anime characters can cover a lot of different types of tropes and approaches to storytelling, which is part of the reason this medium has become so popular over the years. Furthermore, there are a lot of different types of characters that allow for a wide variety of stories, which is something that can be seen with those who are less athletic.

Considering that a lot of the medium's most popular stories are focused on fighting and adventure, the least athletic anime characters are an interesting topic to address. While not being athletic can vary a lot when it comes to these series, the most important thing to take into account is how these characters stack up in their respective worlds.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the mentioned anime characters and their respective series. It is also to be noted that this article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Bulma and nine more of the least athletic anime characters

1. Bulma Briefs (Dragon Ball)

Bulma in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball is a series where power levels and strength reign supreme, so Bulma being one of the least athletic anime characters in this franchise is no surprise. She is not a fighter and is arguably the weakest female character of the main cast when compared to the likes of Chi-Chi, Android 18, and Videl, who have all fought in the series at one point or another.

Of course, Bulma's strengths in the series don't lie in how much she can run or how hard she can punch but rather in her brain, which has allowed her to create a lot of gadgets that have been instrumental for the good guys throughout the franchise (she even invented time travel). She may not be a fighter, but she is one of the first examples of female anime characters having a monumental role in the series she is in.

2. Henry Legolant (Black Clover)

Henry is one of the least athletic anime characters (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Black Bulls have had a lot of interesting members throughout Black Clover, but Henry's case might be one of the most unique among anime characters in general. He was first introduced as a "ghost" living in their house, but it was later revealed that he is a cursed Magic Knight who is physically weak and can't get close to other people without absorbing their mana.

Henry eventually gets to befriend the Black Bulls through Asta since the latter doesn't have any mana he can absorb, so they have a normal conversation and begin to form a friendship. It is through this that he manages to stand out in battle despite not being very athletic as he changes the shape of the house and turns it into another fighter for his new-found family.

3. Lelouch Vi Britannia (Code Geass)

One of the most iconic (and least athletic) anime characters out there. (Image via Sunrise)

Lelouch always stands out as one of the best anime characters in recent decades because of his charisma, leadership qualities, and the fact that his decisions and ambitions are quite interesting to see in a protagonist. There is also the fact that he is one of the least athletic characters in the entirety of the Code Geass franchise.

Code Geass is not a series known for its humor, but Lelouch's lack of athletic qualities was a running gag throughout the two seasons of the original anime. That is something that also works for his character in the sense that he doesn't rely on raw strength but rather his intellect and capacity to come up with strategies.

4. Fat Gum (My Hero Academia)

One of those anime characters who stands out for his lack of athletics. (Image via Bones)

Fat Gum was a very welcomed introduction to the My Hero Academia series during the Overhaul arc because of his fan personality, unique design and abilities, and the chemistry he had with Kirishima. It is interesting to consider how much he achieved as a Pro Hero, considering that he is one of the least athletic anime characters out there.

To be fair with Fat Gum, his Quirk is all about fat absorption, so it makes sense that he is not very athletic. However, the fight against Rappa showed that he could burn the fat that he had stored quickly to unleash a devastating blow.

5. Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Usagi is a great protagonist and also a bit lazy. (Image via Toei Animation)

There is no denying that Usagi is one of the greatest female protagonists in all of manga and anime, paving the way for many young girls to get into the medium. Throughout the entirety of the Sailor Moon series, she shows courage, undying loyalty, and willingness to go the extra mile for those she cares about and the greater good.

However, that doesn't mean that she is the athletic type. Both the manga and the 90s anime (particularly the latter) place a lot of emphasis on the fact that Usagi is one of the least athletic anime characters out there, which is often used as a running gag in the series.

6. Kokichi Muta/Mechamaru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

One of the best examples of the least athletic anime characters. (Image via MAPPA)

Kokichi Muta, most commonly known as Mechamaru for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, is one of the best modern examples of the least athletic anime characters out there. And while it needs to be pointed out that this particular situation is not his fault, his lack of athletics plays a huge role in his journey.

He was born with a fragile and sick body due to being born with a Heavenly Restriction, which in return gave him a lot of range with his Cursed Technique. He became a Jujutsu sorcerer at Kyoto High through a robot he created known as Mechamaru and even went as far as doing a deal with Kenjaku to get his body back in return for helping him with his body.

7. Milluki Zoldyck (Hunter X Hunter)

Another one of the least athletic anime characters out there. (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter X Hunter is a series that focuses a lot on battles and adventure, so it makes sense that most of the cast is fairly athletic. However, there are very few examples of anime characters who are less athletic than Milluki Zoldyck, the older brother of one of the series' protagonists, Killua.

Despite hailing from the greatest family of assassins in the series, Milluki doesn't stand out because of his fighting skills or raw strength but rather due to his intellect and his abilities with the computer. He is clearly overweight, which is one of the biggest reasons he is not very athletic.

8. Armin Arlert (Attack on Titan)

Armin at the start of the series (Image via Wit)

It might be somewhat unfair to put Armin on a list of the least athletic anime characters, but when it comes to the Survey Corps and most of the cast involved in the action of the Attack on Titan series, he is certainly the one who struggles the most with that. In fact, part of his character arc earlier in the series revolves around him getting better at it.

One of the reasons Armin was included on this list was also to further emphasize that while there are characters who make up for the lack of athletics with other attributes (Bulma and Lelouch being two great examples of that), the case of the young Arlert is all about overcoming that. It is a perfect message and one that adds to a fan favorite like Armin.

9. Schierke (Berserk)

Schierke is a very underrated choice. (Image via GEMBA)

The world of Berserk is bleak and filled with violence, so it makes sense that those who stand a chance to fight against apostles and evil humans are strong and athletic, such as the protagonist, Guts. However, Schierke qualifies as one of the least athletic anime characters but manages to make up for it with many other qualities.

Schierke is a witch in training and she eventually joins Guts' party, constantly aiding him when the Berserker armor takes over. She is also probably the strongest character in the party after the protagonist due to her great magical powers, which make up for her lack of athletics.

10. Johnny Joestar (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

An inspirational character (Image via Ultra Jump)

Johnny Joestar could very well be one of the inspirational anime characters out there, and that is because he is not very athletic, which is due to an event that made him lose his ability to walk. Before this tragedy, Johnny was a very selfish and entitled person, but slowly began to grow throughout the Steel Ball Run series, becoming one of the most beloved JoJos out there.

This is a very good example of an anime character that isn't athletic, and that very fact is used to inspire Johnny to make up for his lack of movement with strategies and the use of his Stand, Tusk. That was a brilliant idea and concept by author Hirohiko Araki and something that has made Johnny stand out from most protagonists.

Final thoughts

There are a lot more anime characters who aren't athletic, but that doesn't keep them from being interesting or likable. A great character has a lot more than just how much they can run or how hard they can punch; all the characters on this list have proven that over the years.