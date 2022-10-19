10 Saddest Naruto OSTs, ranked

Acclaimed and celebrated for its brilliant story and stellar animation, Kishimoto's magum opus, Naruto, is loved globally and is here to stay. To this day, the show continues to win the hearts of viewers and is highly influential.

Story, fight sequences, and animation aside, Pierrot did an amazing job with the show's Original Sound Tracks (OSTs) as well. These melodies accentuated emotions in the scenes and enhanced the anime's overall impact. Here's a look at the 10 saddest Naruto OSTs:

10 Saddest Naruto OSTs

10) God's Will

Naruto OSTs cannot be talked about without mentioning God's Will. Even today, the piece is a fan favorite, given its blend of classical touches from a host of cultures. God's Will begins on a rather sad note but picks up and moves towards an inspirational tone. The transition really appeals to the listener's emotions.

9) Man of the World

Naruto's OST Man of the World will go down as one of the anime's best soundtracks. The music was impactful, and fans were able to connect to the scene it played in as well as relate to the accompanying dialogues. This piece is solely melodic and speaks to the listener on a personal level.

8) Samidare (Early Summer Rain)

Naruto has a way of speaking to the viewer's emotions. This track stands as proof of that statement. It has the ability to take the listener on a sentimental journey. Hints of pain are spread throughout Samidare, and it never fails to appeal to one's emotions.

7) Grief and Sorrow

Grief and Sorrow is primarily a piano-based track, the notes of which elevate the story. While simple in comparison to others on this list, it is one which greatly impacts the listener and leaves a lasting effect on them.

6) Saika

Saika paints a dim and somber picture for the listener. With its instrumentals, occasional plucks, and vocal melodies, it gives a sense of anguish yet with a promise of redemption. It enhances the scenes it accompanies and one can truly feel what the characters must have felt in those moments.

5) My Mother and My Father

My Mother and My Father has a very special melody. If not the saddest, the OST certainly ranks high on the list. Solemn percussion, choir vocals, and driving string melodies govern this song. It possesses a lonely and a dark note to it, yet one that is powerful and triumphant.

4) I Have Seen Much

Naruto's I Have Seen Much is a slow and calm piece that takes over the listener's mind. It has an overarchingly sad tone which makes it the ideal OST to be included in this list. Apart from sadness, I Have Seen Much conveys an inspirational feeling to the listener as well.

3) Alone

Alone in Naruto embodies its name. The tune is simple, yet enormously impactful. Despite being played in certain scenes and moments in the show, it touches the heart of the listener and allows them to connect to that particular scene on a deeper level.

2) Old Friend

This melody will no doubt appeal to the listener's sense of sadness that lies deep within. Its long drawn-out string melodies add a sense of hopelessness to the song, but it gradually transforms into a tune that offers a fresh outlook into things. In simple words, this song's purpose is mainly to invoke sadness, although it manages to remain positive while returning to its theme.

1) Sadness and Sorrow

Many will agree that Sadness and Sorrow relates to a sad moment, and they would be right to think so. This song paints a gloomy image with its instrumentals, which are filled with emotion. Sadness and Sorrow offers a listening experience like no other from beginning to end since it is packed with a range of notes that touch the listener's heart.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes