16bit Sensation: Another Layer episode 1: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

16bit Sensation: Another Layer episode 1 is set to be released on Thursday, October 5, at 12:30 am JST. The anime series will be available to watch on TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X, and other Japanese television networks.

The original 16bit Sensation is a Japanese manga series conceptualized by Misato Mitsumi, Tatsuki Amazuyu, and Tamiki Wakaki. After the manga's release in December 2016, the creators started a doujinshi for the same. Studio Silver later announced an anime adaptation for the doujinshi series.

Konoha Akisato will time leap to the past in 16bit Sensation: Another Layer episode 1

Release date and time, where to watch

16bit Sensation: Another Layer episode 1 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in most countries worldwide. Meanwhile, the same episode will be released in Japan on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The first episode of 16bit Sensation: Another Layer will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Wednesday, October 4

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Wednesday, October 4

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Wednesday, October 4

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Wednesday, October 4

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, October 4

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Wednesday, October 4

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, October 4

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:00 am, Thursday, October 5

16bit Sensation: Another Layer episode 1 will be aired on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, and other Japanese television networks. Additionally, the anime will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries.

The anime's opening theme song is titled 65535, and it is sung by Shoko Nakagawa.

What to expect from 16bit Sensation: Another Layer Episode 1?

16bit Sensation: Another Layer Episode 1 will introduce us to the series protagonist, Konoha Akisato. She is an illustrator who loves bishoujo and bishoujo games. To complete her dream of making a bishoujo game one day, she joins a company. Unfortunately, the game company is more interested in developing modern gaming, i.e., social games.

Hence, Konoha starts to spend her days as a sub-illustrator for the company. One day, she decides to purchase a classic bishoujo game from the owner of a game shop. Upon opening the package, she gets engulfed in a dazzling light, and before she knows it, she has leaped back in time.

Konoha ends up in the year 1992, the dawn of bishoujo games! There, she joins a secret game company and starts working on creating her bishoujo game. This is the same company where the characters from the original manga series work. Unfortunately for Konoha, as expected, the technology was outdated by her standards. This is bound to give her a tough time reaching her goal.

