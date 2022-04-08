5 best fights of Naruto Uzumaki (and 5 that were underwhelming)

Over the course of Naruto, there were numerous fights that played a huge role in the overall story. Some of these fights have been quite memorable owing to their brilliance, both strategically and emotionally.

The protagonist has been in several fights and some of these fights were arguably the best in the series. However, a few fights were also rather underwhelming.

5 best fights involving Naruto

The following have to be 5 of the best fights in which Naruto has played a part.

1) Fight against Pain

This fight against Pain is considered to be one of the best fights in the series. This was the first time Naruto showed up in Sage Mode and was able to beat Pain. Not only did it have great animation, it also had a ton of relevance to the story.

2) Fight against Sasuke

This is another fight that fans love and some would argue is the best fight in the series. It had a good mix of taijutsu and some of the strongest ninjutsu. It also had flashbacks of the two main characters which induced a sense of nostalgia. Both characters had to use their strongest jutsus- Big Ball Rasenshuriken and Indra’s Arrow.

3) Fight against Ten Tail Obito

This was yet another amazing fight that focused a lot on the protagonist’s teamwork skills. Sasuke and he teamed up and gave their best against Obito who was ridiculously strong and leagues above the average shinobi. There were flashbacks of Rin during this sequence. Fans also witnessed Kurama cloaked in Sasuke’s Susanoo while everyone from the Allied Shinobi Forces participated in the extraction of the Bijuu from Obito.

4) Fight against Gaara

This was an entertaining fight, with both dramatic and humorous elements. The protagonist’s interaction with the Sage Toad and his attempts to summon him was hilarious. Apart from that, the protagonist was able to hold his ground despite Gaara being far stronger than him at that time. Naruto's resolve to save his comrades was strong and he used that to fuel his attacks during that fight.

5) Fight against Zabuza and Haku

We saw both Naruto and Sasuke team up for the first time.which was an absolute treat. Despite the animosity between the two characters, Sasuke dove in front of Naruto to make sure that he didn’t get hurt inside Haku’s Ice Mirror. There was constant tension which made the fight even better since fans didn’t know what the outcome of the fight would be.

Some underwhelming fights involving the protagonist

The following fights, however, were not very impressive.

1) Fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki

The fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki was underwhelming for numerous reasons. Kaguya Otsutsuki was one of the most powerful characters in the series and she also had the Rinnesharingan. It took the combined efforts of Hagoromo and Hamura to defeat her. However, the way Naruto and his comrades defeated her was slightly underwhelming. He used the Reverse Harem jutsu to distract Kaguya and capitalized on that.

2) Fight against Neji

The fight against Neji was something that the entire fanbase complained about. Neji, at that time, was far stronger and could have easily beaten Naruto. He was ahead of Naruto for most of the fight. However, the latter borrowed chakra from Kurama and was able to defeat Neji in one shot, when he shouldn’t have been able to move since Neji used the Eight Trigrams Sixty-Four Palms technique.

3) Fight against Kiba

The fight against Kiba had quite a few funny moments but the way Kiba lost to Naruto did not strike a chord. Kiba lost during the Chunin exams after he inhaled Naruto’s fart. It knocked him out instantly because of his sensitive olfactory senses.

4) The fight against Mizuki

This wasn’t a bad fight by any means. We saw Naruto's resolve and the extent to which he’d go to protect the ones around him. However, from an objective stand point, this fight was not that engaging since Naruto was able to beat Mizuki using his Shadow clone jutsu.

5) Naruto and Sasuke against Orochimaru (Chunin Exams arc)

This was during the Chunin exams and it wasn’t much of a fight since Naruto and Sasuke couldn't keep up with Orochimaru after being ambushed. Since Orochimaru was looking for Sasuke, the focus was completely on the Uchiha and our hero did not have much of a role to play.

