7 villains who had a change of heart after meeting Naruto

Naruto is one of the most successful and well-known manga and anime series of all time. The title is considered one of the Big Three alongside One Piece and Bleach and is quite popular for having some of the best villains in anime history.

In the series, some of the biggest villains turned a new leaf after interacting with the protagonist of the series. Here are some of the characters who switched sides after talking to Naruto.

Note: This article is subjective, reflects the views of its writer and is in no particular order.

Some of the villains who turned good after meeting Naruto

1) Pain

Pain was an exceptionally powerful shinobi who had the Rinnegan. Pain, along with two other orphans from Amegakure, were trained by Jiraiya. Pain destroyed the entire Konoha village when Yahiko killed himself. But talking to Naruto helped him realize his mistakes and revived everyone he killed with the help of his Rinnegan.

2) Gaara

Gaara was introduced as a cold-blooded killer hailing from the village hidden in the sand. He killed a lot of people during the Chunin exams and almost ended up killing Rock Lee. Naruto convinced him not to go down this path of rage and took the time to understand Gaara. He later became the Kazekage and turned a new leaf.

3) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha was the leader of the Akatsuki clan and was the one who initiated the Fourth Great Ninja War. But he later spoke to Naruto who used the Talk no Jutsu which made Obito Uchiha realize his mistakes. He mended his severed ties with Kakashi and helped Team 7 when they were up against Kaguya Otsutsuki.

4) Zabuza

Zabuza was a hired killer who cared for Kirigakure. Unfortunately, he died fighting the crime lord Gato but was later resurrected using the Edo Tensei. Not wanting to be involved in Obito’s plan he asked Kakashi to finish him off quickly. He was touched by one of Naruto’s speeches which struck a chord and changed him.

5) Orochimaru

Both Naruto and Sasuke had a part to play in Orochimaru’s change of heart. Orochimaru turned evil because he wanted to know everything there is about jutsus which led to him experimenting on humans and killing people. But Naruto and Sasuke both had an impact on him which made him realize that there is more to life than just jutsus.

6) Sasuke

Sasuke left Konohagakure and went in search of Orochimaru in order to get stronger. His rage fueled his ambitions of growing strong enough to kill his brother Itachi Uchiha. He was the main antagonist of the show for a while until Naruto spoke to him which made him realize that violence cannot bring about peace.

7) Konan

Konan was one of the orphans from Amegakure who was trained by Jiraiya. She was a part of the Akatsuki and caused a lot of problems. Seeing how Nagato changed after talking to Naruto in turn made her realize all the mistakes she made. She proceeded to make it quite clear that she didn’t want to be involved in Obito’s plans and turned a new leaf.

Edited by Danyal Arabi