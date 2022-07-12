8 anime characters like Killua Zoldyck from Hunter x Hunter

Killua Zoldyck has a special personality that made him one of the most beloved characters in Hunter x Hunter.

He was raised to become the greatest assassin in the Zoldyck Family. Not only did his training provide him with the skills and abilities to stealthily complete any mission, but it also caused him to develop an "Assassin Mode."

When he flips his switch, Killua becomes a hardened assassin, focused only on defeating the enemy in front of him.

Note: This article contains spoilers for each series listed. It is also subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Sasuke Uchiha, Miya Chinen and 6 other characters who seem to have the same personality as Killua Zoldyck

1) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Shoto Todoroki is a member of My Hero Academia's main cast and a pro hero in training.

Like Killua, Shoto had an incredibly difficult childhood. His father, Endeavor, put Shoto through tough training daily, similar to what Silva did to Killua Zoldyck. This caused both Killua and Shoto to develop a much darker side to their once cheerful personalities.

Although they both regained their happiness over the course of their respective series, the damage both of their fathers inflicted on them was already done.

2) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

As the sole survivor of the Uchiha Clan Massacre, Sasuke went through immense hardship at an incredibly young age. This caused him to develop a much darker personality and hate his older brother Itachi immensely.

Besides having terrible childhoods and hating their older brothers, Sasuke and Killua are both masters of the lightning element. They know how to use electricity as a weapon to take down any enemy they come across, regardless of their strength.

3) Ray (The Promised Neverland)

Ray from The Promised Neverland is a certified genius. Not only did he score some of the highest scores on the exams he took in the orphanage, but he was also able to develop complex strategies that outmaneuvered his enemies.

Throughout Hunter x Hunter, Killua Zoldyck has displayed a great strategic mindset, just like Ray. Whenever he would engage someone stronger than himself in battle, he would always have a strategy ready to use.

4) Nagisa Shiota (Assassination Classroom)

Nagisa Shiota is the main protagonist of the Assassination Classroom anime and an incredibly talented assassin. Through his training, he has developed an Assassin Mode just like Killua Zoldyck, something he can turn on and off at will.

When he activates it, Nagisa becomes a ruthless character, capable of killing any target he is given. In the video above, Nagisa's ability to kill someone with a single finger is used to threaten his target. Killua often does something similar to get pertinent information from enemies.

5) Miya Chinen (SK8 the Infinity)

Miya Chinen is an incredibly smug and carefree middle school boy. Like the rest of the characters in SK8 the Infinity, he is also a very skilled and talented skateboarder who became a candidate for Japan's national team.

Miya is similar to Killua Zoldyck in the way that he is incredibly confident in his abilities. However, this confidence is often taken for arrogance, despite Miya not being conceited whatsoever.

6) Himura Kenshin (Rurouni Kenshin)

Himura Kenshin is the titular protagonist of the popular historical samurai anime Rurouni Kenshin. He lives as a samurai and wanders Japan in search of redemption for everything he has done in his life, causing him to acquire the title of Rurouni or wandering samurai.

Usually, Himura is soft-spoken and serene. He talks to others in a calm voice and rarely gets angry. However, when he is faced with a situation where he cannot protect everyone, he reverts to his old personality. He becomes the Himura who slaughtered hundreds of people in cold blood without batting an eye.

7) Ash Lynx (Banana Fish)

Ash Lynx had a rough upbringing. He was introduced to many of the cruelties the world had to offer at a very young age. This caused him to become incredibly tough and somewhat apathetic. Despite this, he came to care about one person, Eiji Okumura.

This is very similar to how Killua Zoldyck cares for Gon Freecss, his first and best friend. Killua will do everything it takes to keep Gon safe, in the same way Ash would do anything to keep Eiji safe.

8) Utsuro (Gintama)

Utsuro is not necessarily similar to Killua Zoldyck. However, he is what Killua most likely would have become if he continued being an assassin.

During Utsuro's incredibly long life, he has killed countless individuals, both innocent and guilty. This has, expectedly, taken a toll on his psyche and caused him to become truly apathetic.

Fortunately, Killua met Gon early on in the series, allowing him to steer clear of this possible future. However, if Silva and Kikyo get what they want, this future could very easily become a reality.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far