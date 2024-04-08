A Naruto light novel does more justice to Sakura than the manga or anime ever did

When discussing character development in Naruto, many fans feel that Sakura Haruno did not receive due justice in the manga or anime series. The outspoken ninja with bright pink hair has faced critique for a seeming lack of progression, despite being one of the primary characters in Masashi Kishimoto's famous series.

While Naruto and Sasuke, her teammates, have story arcs full of growth, battles, and deep insights into their backgrounds, Sakura's journey seems to have been pushed to the sidelines, leaving fans wishing for more.

Her role is usually reduced to her feelings for Sasuke and competition with Ino, and not letting her character show personal wants, goals, or true ninja skills. People often discuss how the series doesn’t give enough attention to its female characters, and Sakura is often used as an example.

But Sakura gets a better chance to shine in the Sasuke Retsuden light novel, a lesser-known part of the series.

How the Naruto light novel redeems Sakura Haruno

Sakura's evolution in 'Sasuke Retsuden' — Naruto Light Novel (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From the very start of Naruto, Sakura is portrayed as being in love with Sasuke, her feelings for him often overpowering her ninja aspirations. The manga and anime portray her as somewhat weak, unable to hold her own against the villains her team faces. Even as the series progresses and Sakura becomes a stronger ninja, her ongoing obsession with Sasuke often overshadows her character development.

Despite moments where she showcases substantial growth and power, these are frequently overlooked. For instance, being trained by Tsunade, one of the legendary Sannins, allows her to become a formidable medical ninja. Still, this often doesn't receive as much emphasis as it should.

In both the manga and anime, Sakura's character does get several arcs, but these are frequently tied to her feelings for Sasuke. As a result, despite her growth potential and the evident shifts in her abilities, Sakura often appears more of a supporting role rather than one of the lead characters.

Breaking down Sakura’s character development in the Sasuke Retsuden light novel

Sakura is a medical ninja trained under Tsunade (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In contrast to her portrayal in the manga and the anime, Sakura is a far more fleshed-out character in the Sasuke Retsuden light Novel. Sasuke Retsuden showcases Sakura in a more positive and empowered light, primarily as it deepens her character beyond the initial scope in the Naruto series.

Unlike her earlier portrayal, Sakura is not just seen as a side character driven by her feelings for Sasuke, instead her actions and involvement are pivotal to the narrative. She plays a crucial role in the mission to find a cure for Naruto's illness, acting undercover as a doctor, which highlights her medical expertise and her bravery.

Sakura's relationship with Sasuke is also explored in a more mature and reciprocal manner, portraying her as an equal partner rather than a mere love interest. This equality is emphasized by their mutual decision-making and shared moments of vulnerability, presenting a more balanced dynamic between them.

Through these adventures, Sakura's character is given more depth, showcasing her strengths, intellect, and compassion, which marks a significant improvement from her earlier characterizations.

The Sasuke Retsuden light novel shows Sakura in a different way than the manga or anime. Here, she is strong and stands equal with others, not just following her love interest. The novel gives a new look at her growth and strength, offering fans a deeper understanding of her character.