Aizen's Bankai reveal from Bleach could do what Gear 5 from One Piece failed to

Everyone marveled at how Aizen from Bleach, who later rose to prominence as one of the most likable antagonists, could play Gotei 13 like an ace with his brilliant intellect, endearing personality, and cunning abilities. Even more impressive fact about Aizen was that he didn't need his Bankai to defeat anyone; instead, he used his Shikai, Kyouka Suigetsu, to take over every Bleach character.

However, what if Aizen had a Bankai? On X (formerly Twitter), a user by the handle @DakuKurosaki recently stated that the inclusion of Aizen's Bankai in Bleach TYBW would cause the internet to crash more severely than Gear 5 could ever imagine. The tweet went viral as soon as it was posted, and followers of both the Bleach and One Piece television series flocked to the comments section.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime discussed therein.

Fans would love to see Aizen's Bankai in the Bleach anime series

Aizen is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable and potent characters. According to the anime series, Sosuke Aizen betrayed the Soul Society to become powerful and depose the Soul King. However, Ichigo stood in his way and thwarted his plan.

Aizen's role didn't come to an end with his defeat. Instead, as Bleach TYBW got underway, viewers were able to see Aizen and his godly abilities, as well as how easily he was able to influence Yhwach's perception of time. However, even after so many years of Bleach, fans of the series are still unaware of Aizen's Bankai.

As stated earlier, @DakuKurosaki posted a tweet stating that if Bleach TYBW showed Aizen's Bankai, it would cause more internet disruption than Luffy's Gear 5 from One Piece could have imagined. As One Piece fans are aware, Luffy's Gear 5 recently made its debut, and as soon as it did, it completely crashed the internet. However, many other anime fans believed this was not the case and that Gear 5 could not crash the internet.

🍷Mr. Whitebeard @PrimeEdward @DakuKurosaki Considering how much Aizen has accomplished with only his shikai, it's possible he can beat Yhwach if he decided to use his Bankai pic.twitter.com/P9NoiCZspi

One user claimed that Aizen accomplished a lot using only his Shikai, so if he chooses to use his Bankai, he may be able to defeat Yhwach. Another netizen wrote that the internet would go into shock if Aizen's bankai were to be revealed in the anime adaptation.

Not only that, but another person added that the Bankai is not revealed in the manga, in any databooks, or in light novels, and if it were in the anime, everyone would go crazy.

☀️ Empress Alvara Nova ☀️(No Debut) @EmpressAlvara @DakuKurosaki Yes, it absolutely would. A reveal like that, for one of, if not THE most revered anime villain mastermind ever? A reveal that isn't anywhere in the manga, databooks, light novels, or any other source material original or filler? It would absolutely go crazy

Furthermore, users claimed that even though it is unlikely that the Bankai will appear, if it does, it will be completely unexpected and, unlike the Gear 5, no one has ever seen it, so it will completely go viral. Another user concurred that even One Piece fans might want to watch it.

HyperWhirl @Hyper_Whirl @DakuKurosaki Agreed. Unlike with Gear 5, it would be completely unexpected and never seen before. Though I doubt this will happen. Imo it's more likely that Aizen doesn't even have a bankai. Plus I don't think he can even go shikai or bankai anymore, that's just his base now.

Joyboy ☀️ @Someone31411943 @DakuKurosaki It could. Aizen is one of them dudes. Even hardcore OP fans would want to see that. And considering Bleach is basically Final Form Simulator it'd be embarrassing if Aizen's bankai didn't break the internet

These weren't the only responses netizens had, though. According to one user, saying "break the internet" would make them appear to be the "annoying fans." While another user stated that if the anime were available on Crunchyroll, it might be able to bring down the internet, but the fact that it is available on Disney+ makes this less likely.

Capitalist Crab @Capitalist_Crab @DakuKurosaki no it wont. if bleach aired on crunchyroll, maybe, MAYBE, but fact of the matter is its on disney +, and that alone limits it so much that it wont break the internet

ESSSNOW @Rohanwastakenn @DakuKurosaki i really love bleach and one piece soo its kinda sad peoples are comparing these two too much

Eddie Valdez @swankyeddie



Me walking away from this tweet like: @DakuKurosaki I’m a HUGE bleach fan but,Me walking away from this tweet like: pic.twitter.com/VSNIP2stHW

These weren't the only responses. Here are some additional mixed fan reactions:

Since the tweet went out, many fans have wanted to see Aizen's Bankai. Furthermore, it is said that Kubo will be adding extra scenes for a few characters. For fans, it would be exciting if Aizen were also included on that list.

However, if Aizen's bankai were ever revealed in the anime, it might cause the internet to crash. Until then, fans can enjoy the upcoming Bleach TYBW episodes and look forward to the action when Captain Commander Shunsui Kyoraku frees Aizen from Muken.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

