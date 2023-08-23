Akira manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Akira manga is an enthralling Japanese cyberpunk post-apocalyptic series that was created by the talented Katsuhiro Otomo. It has captivated readers with its engaging storyline and stunning illustrations. Originally published in Kodansha's well-known seinen manga magazine, Young Magazine, the series ran from December 20, 1982, to June 25, 1990. The complete journey consists of six tankōbon volumes.
Akira garnered numerous prestigious awards, including the Kodansha Manga Award, a Harvey Award, and four Eisner Awards. Its profound impact on popularizing manga beyond Japan significantly contributed to its soaring popularity in the United States and France. Not only did it inspire anime and video game adapdations, but there is also an ongoing development for a live-action film based on it.
All you need to know about Akira Manga
The Akira manga explores numerous subjects and captures a vast range of story developments with near-perfection. Summarizing it without revealing spoilers is quite challenging. Nonetheless, this turbulent and intricate sci-fi series orchestrates a captivating narrative that will surely leave a lasting impression on readers, regardless of their familiarity with the genre.
The manga possesses a heavy yet gripping quality, immersing readers in its downtrodden and secretive atmosphere. Despite its weightiness, the manga can be consumed quickly due to its manageable page length. Each of the six volumes consists of approximately 400 pages, allowing for completion in just over six hours. The visuals carry more narrative weight than the dialogue, eliminating excessive text boxes that might hinder your reading pace.
What to expect from Akira manga
Akira is set in post-war Tokyo and utilizes cyberpunk conventions to depict a saga of turmoil. The story unfolds 38 years after WW3, in the year 2030, where Neo Tokyo is getting ready for the first post-war Olympic games. Tetsuo and Kaneda, two bikers affiliated with the same gang, share an intense friendship fraught with rivalry.
In his desperate pursuit to prove himself equal to Kaneda, Tetsuo unknowingly performs a daring act. This act sets off a chain of events that not only jeopardizes Neo-Tokyo but also endangers the lives of its inhabitants. It leads to the awakening of a mysterious governmental secret known simply as Akira.
Kaneda embodies a powerful symbol of resistance against traditional authority, particularly Colonel Shikishima. Known for his impulsive actions without careful consideration, Kaneda frequently finds himself entangled in trouble.
Beneath his tough and cocky exterior, Kaneda exhibits bravery and an innate capacity for empathy. He consistently prioritizes the safety and well-being of each member in his biker gang, particularly Tetsuo Shima, and experiences deep sorrow when he loses one of them. Loyalty holds immense value to Kaneda, fueling a vengeful response whenever trust is betrayed.
Where to read Akira manga
Online, you can easily access the immersive world of the Akira manga through websites like Manganelo. These platforms offer all chapters of Akira for free. However, if you prefer to own a physical copy, you can purchase it from trusted retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.
The manga is conveniently divided into six volumes, but if you are a dedicated fan seeking a special edition, Rightstufanime has an exquisite 35th-anniversary box set available for purchase.
Akira is hailed as a true masterpiece within its medium. Through visually arresting illustrations and profound storytelling, it delves into a wide array of intricate themes.
If you have an inclination towards manga, science fiction, or dystopian narratives, reading the Akira manga is highly recommended.
