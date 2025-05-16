Akutami's ingenious fix in Jujutsu Kaisen avoided a major missed opportunity moment from My Hero Academia

Jujutsu Kaisen did a number of things right which is why it stands as one of the most popular animanga series of the modern day. A dark fantasy Shonen series, the story featured a vast and memorable character roster, exhilirating fight sequences, a mind-boggling power system, detailed world-building and an intricately-written plot.

Ad

Given its modern day status, comparisons to other series were inevitable. One such series being pit against Jujutsu Kaisen is Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. While each of them are quite different from one another, there is a single aspect which saved Akutami's series from an opportunity that the superhero tale seemingly missed out on - the inclusion of non-Japanese characters.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Akutami cleverly handled Jujutsu Kaisen to avoid what My Hero Academia missed out on

Star and Stripe (Image via Studio Bones)

The missed opportunity being mentioned is Horikoshi's decision to not expand on the Heroes outside of Japan. True enough, My Hero Academia treated fans to America's No. 1 Hero in Star and Stripe. However, fans felt that her arc was underwhelming considering what did she was representing and the impact she ultimately had.

Ad

Trending

But Star and Stripe aside, the series seems to have missed out on further diversifying its character roster and Quirks. Other countries, as per the series, did have Heroes and Villains, but hardly any of them was expanded upon. When the prospect of foreign Heroes was introduced, expectations were high. But it never being explored left these expectations with no follow-up actions.

The series' spin-offs were also set in Japan, with little to no mention of foreign nations. While these nations existed, they did not play a role in the overall storyline although the world was at stake. Such a lack of global focus may have been a missed opportunity to explore broader cultural perspectives and creative Quirk applications.

Ad

Miguel (Image via MAPPA)

On the flip side, Jujutsu Kaisen avoided this by intentionally restricting the plot to Japan. Curses and Jujutsu Sorcerers were mainly found in Japan and operated in the country itself. Only a brief snippet of Kenjaku visiting the White House to strike a deal with the American President was presented. Apart from that, foreign countries were kept out.

Ad

This was weaved together well thanks to the introduction of Miguel in the story. He was an example to non-Japanese sorcerers being very rare. Even Yuta Okkotsu's training with him was kept off-screen. A reason for this whole set-up was Tengen - series lore presents that Tengen's barriers were summoned to contain Cursed Energy within Japan, which is why sorcerers abroad were extremely rare.

Thus, unlike My Hero Academia, Akutami managed audience expectations by firmly grounding his series' narrative within Japan and provided an in-universe explanation for the same. Tengen’s barrier was an effective justification as to why Cursed Energy and Jujutsu remained unique to Japanes. Thus, the story didn't feel incomplete in this aspect.

Ad

Such limitations were set early on, lore-supported and complete with character examples (Miguel) to maintain narrative focus.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen is a standout in the Shonen genre thanks to its rich storytelling, expansive character roster and detailed world-building. My Hero Academia teased global Hero activity but didn't explore it meaningfully, which is what Akutami expertly avoided. The mangaka intentionally wove the narrative within Japan's borders and supported it with lore (Tengen’s barriers confining Cursed Energy).

Ad

Such in-universe logic, further supplemented by characters like Miguel, presented clear boundaries and established expectations early on. My Hero Academia did bring in foreign heroes (Star and Stripe), but her arc felt rushed and underwhelming, prompting broader world-building to feel underdeveloped. All in all, Akutami retained the story's focus, avoiding gaps would lead to a feeling of incompleteness and/or narrative disconnection.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More