"Anime keeps winning": Fans rejoice as Isekai gets added to Oxford English Dictionary

The correlation between Isekai and the Oxford English Dictionary might seem strange at once. However, the anime and manga community is currently celebrating the addition of the word “Isekai” to the Oxford English dictionary. Aside from the aforementioned term, the dictionary added over 20 Japanese words, plenty of which have some culinary relevance.

Terms such as Katsu, Donburi, and Santoku are some of the latest additions to the English Dictionary. The entire anime and manga community is ecstatic over the recognition and the addition of the fantasy anime genre to the dictionary. Naturally, netizens took to X and gave their opinions on the same.

Anime and manga fans celebrate the addition of Isekai to the Oxford English Dictionary

The Isekai genre of anime is arguably one of the most popular ones aside from the likes of Shonen and romance. Animation studios constantly create new shows in this genre because of its popularity.

This particular medium of storytelling has become extremely popular over the past few years and there is a sudden influx of anime and manga content. This has led to people adopting certain Japanese words while conversing about various anime-related topics.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines the word as:

“A Japanese genre of science or fantasy fiction featuring a protagonist who is transported to or reincarnated in a different, strange, or unfamiliar world. Also: an anime, manga, video game, etc., in this genre. Frequently as a modifier.”

If we take a look at the etymology of the word, it wasn’t initially used specifically in anime. The literal meaning of the word is “another world” and this description perfectly fits the fantasy genre explored in the anime and manga media.

Fans react to the fantasy genre being added to the Oxford English Dictionary

The addition of the word Isekai to the Oxford English Dictionary is just one among many things that anime fans have celebrated in the recent past. The sheer reach that this medium has is astonishing, since fans are getting to watch some of their favorite films on the big screen.

Massive anime conventions are taking place, and voice actors are flying out to various events that take place across the world to greet fans. One can’t help but feel that anime has been winning, at least over the past few years.

Main characters of Konosuba as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Deen)

“Wow I remember back in 2019 when you could mention this word and ppl would look at you crazy like you said some nonsensical word.”

This is a huge moment for anime fans and it’s a clear indication that the anime medium is not only popular but also an impactful form of storytelling. It initially started with anime fans using certain Japanese terms that only a handful of people could understand.

However, the acceptance of the term Isekai by the Oxford English Dictionary also ensures that people who aren’t avid consumers of the medium will know what exactly this means.

“I guess we can't call anime a niche anymore, it's hit the mainstream.”

This might be a bittersweet moment for anime fans after the term was added to the Oxford English Dictionary. Some fans loved gatekeeping this medium of storytelling. These fans might not be too happy about anime becoming mainstream.

On the other hand, the popularity of Isekai also encourages animation studios to create more anime content. This is a medium that offers an extremely fresh and unique take on some of the most mundane themes. Fans are happy to finally see the medium receive the recognition it deserves.

