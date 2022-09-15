Ao Ashi Episode 23: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 23 of Ao Ashi is set to focus on the second half of the Tokyo City Esperion Youth B team vs. Tokyo Musashino Youth FC. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the match's conclusion as it could shape Ashito's professional football career.

Coach Fukuda had told Ashito that he might promote him to the A team based on his performance in this match. Meanwhile, Ashito is using this game to assess himself and determine if he wants to pursue his career as a forward or defender.

When will Ao Ashi episode 23 be released, what to expect, and more

Tachibana during the game (Image via Production I.G)

Ao Ashi episode 23, titled Do Your Best. Don't Lose. Fight to Your Limits., will be released on September 17, 2022, at 6:25 pm JST. The release date and time for the same will vary according to different time zones.

Ao Ashi season 1 will have a total of 24 episodes, which means that after the release of episode 23, we will only be left with the season finale. Episode 23 will be available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Netflix Japan, Docomo, Gyao, and Disney+.

The corresponding timings for different time zones across the world are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: 2:25 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 4:25 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 5:25 am EDT

British Standard Time: 10:25 am BST

Indian Standard Time: 2:55 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 11:25 am CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 6:55 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 5:25 am PHT

What to expect from Ao Ashi episode 23?

Ashito glaring at Kaneda (Image via Production I.G)

Ao Ashi episode 23, titled Do Your Best. Don't Lose. Fight to Your Limits., may see Esperion making a few tactical changes to work around the possible absence of Kuroda after he injured himself while clearing the ball.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Fukuda Tatsuya has also been watching the match. Hopefully, he will see progress in Ashito's playstyle as a full-back. Ashito has certainly helped Esperion fight back against Musashino through his quick team instructions and wide vision.

With a 2-1 deficit at half-time, Coach Nozomi will have to give the team a good pep talk, and Fukuda is keen to hear it.

What happened last time?

Ao Ashi episode 22, titled Like a Demon, saw Esperion changing their tactics, with Ashito, Asari, and Ohtomo pushing forward, thus giving the team more options to attack. During the next attack, Tachibana builds up his resolve to try and be the one to score.

Tachibana started a counterattack on his own by cutting past a few players and playing a through ball to Ohtomo. While Ohtomo couldn't control it, Ashito reached the ball in time and sent over a beautiful cross, which Tachibana struck in after it came off the keeper.

SpoRTan @itssportan Ao Ashi Episode 22 continues with a banger episode against Musashino, Tachibana is BACK to his peak form and scores his 1st goal of the season with an amazing assist from Ashito! But Kaneda keeps the pressure on! #aoashi #aoashi 22 Ao Ashi Episode 22 continues with a banger episode against Musashino, Tachibana is BACK to his peak form and scores his 1st goal of the season with an amazing assist from Ashito! But Kaneda keeps the pressure on! #aoashi #aoashi22 https://t.co/BOSFiFdw2Z

Having scored his first goal, Tachibana got fired up as he and Ashito worked on creating more attacking opportunities. This was when Coach Satake identified Ashito as Esperion's MVP. Analyzing Esperion's playstyle, Musashino too changed their formation to incorporate offside traps.

As the game went on, Musashino got a break as a through ball from Muto to Kaneda between Togashi and Takeshima led to another goal for Musashino, making the score 2-1. Later, a similar attack went through Esperion's defense when Kuroda came and cleared the ball to save his team from a further deficit. However, he was injured in the process.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das