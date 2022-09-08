Ao Ashi Episode 22: Release date, time, and what to expect

Ao Ashi Episode 22 is right around the corner and has fans looking forward to watching the remainder of the match between the Tokyo City Esperion Youth B team and Tokyo Musashino Youth FC. Musashino has been dominant for the majority of the game and was finally able to take the lead due to Kaneda's tenacity.

Ao Ashi Episode 22, titled Like A Demon, will be released on September 10, 2022, at 6:25 pm JST. The release date and time for the same will vary according to different time zones.

Kaneda is dead-set on destroying Esperion and is willing to take risks to score past them. Meanwhile, Esperion is still trying to figure out how to play against Musashino. While they initially had a plan up their sleeve, it quickly died down.

Ashito, who is a direct pair-up against Kaneda, hasn't been able to do much against him. Will he be able to go up against Kaneda in Ao Ashi episode 22?

When will Ao Ashi Episode 22 be released?

Ao Ashi season 1 is set to have a total of 24 episodes, which means that after the release of episode 22, we will be left with only two more episodes of the anime.

It will be released in Japan at 6:25 pm on September 10. The corresponding timings for different time zones across the world are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: 2:25 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 4:25 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 5:25 am EDT

British Standard Time: 10:25 am BST

Indian Standard Time: 2:55 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 11:25 am CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 6:55 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 5:25 am PHT

What to expect from Ao Ashi episode 22?

Now that Esperion knows just how dangerous Musashino Youth FC is, they must quickly conjure a new tactic against them. Hopefully, head coach Nozomi already has a plan against Musashino's counter-tactic against Esperion's long ball play. If the long ball tactic was the only countermeasure Esperion had trained for against Musashino, they are going to have a hard time, given that it was rendered useless instantly.

The previous episode showed viewers how dangerous an opponent Kaneda can be. He was strong and quick to react, thus leaving the defense clueless about when he would make his move. His willingness to destroy Esperion ignited his move, which subsequently led to Musashino's captain Muto Chiaki scoring the goal.

It seems like the first hurdle for Esperion would be to deal with Kaneda and Chiaki. When Kuroda did try to man-mark Kaneda, he was unable to stop him. What will Ashito do to bring his team back up?

We will have to wait for the upcoming episode to find out.

What happened last time? A Recap of episode 21

Ao Ashi episode 21 titled Tokyo Metropolis League Match 8 Tokyo Musashino FC Youth saw the match between Esperion and Musashino begin. Before the game, the Esperion players looked really nervous when Takeshima decided to shave off his red pompadour to psyche his team up. Fortunately, it worked.

As the match began, viewers saw Esperion playing long balls against Musashino, which worked for the first few minutes of the game. However, Musashino's captain Muto Chiaki thought up a counter-measure against the long balls, thus leading his team to dominate yet again.

Considering that Musashino was playing better, Kaneda could go on a rampage, thus forcing Esperion to quickly deal with him. For this, Kuroda stepped up to man-mark him. While he was successful in retrieving the ball from Kaneda, he lost the ball instantly, thus leading to Kaneda hitting a shot. The ball ricocheted off the keeper and the goal post and was headed in by Chiaki.

Don't miss the progress of the match in episode 22 of Ao Ashi, premiering on September 10, 2022.

