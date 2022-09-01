Ao Ashi Episode 21: Release Date, time, and what to expect

Episode 21 of Ao Ashi will finally feature the long-awaited match between the Esperion Youth B team and Musashino FC Youth. Tachibana has been afraid that he would play pathetically in front of his old teammates. Now that the time has come, he must prove he is worthy of being a starter for the Esperion Youth B team.

Meanwhile, the team’s mood has been low ever since the news about Togashi and Takeshima’s fight broke out. Ashito, Ohtomo, and Tachibana try to find out more about it. But to their surprise, the issue goes way back to their Junior Youth days.

When will Ao Ashi episode 21 be released?

Togashi when he appeared for the trials (Image via Production I.G)

Ao Ashi episode 21, titled Tokyo Metropolis League Match 8 Tokyo Musashino FC Youth, will be released on September 3, 2022, at 6.25 pm JST. The release date and time for the same will vary according to different time zones.

Ao Ashi season 1 is set to have a total of 24 episodes in its first season, which means that after the release of episode 21, we will be left with only three more episodes of the anime.

What happened last time? Recap of episode 20

Ao Ashi episode 20 took us back to the Esperion Junior Youth days when Togashi had appeared for a week-long trial. The trial helped him realize the level of play he could be playing at if he were to be picked for the team.

However, Togashi also realized how the Junior Youth players’ priorities were completely different from his. They played football only to become professional athletes, while he played football to win. The difference in mindset caused Togashi to be pissed off at Kuroda and Takeshima.

Esperion Junior Youth players through the trialists' perspective (Image via Production I.G)

While Kuroda accepted that he was betting his life on becoming a professional footballer and knew what he was doing, Takeshima hadn’t accepted his weaknesses. The latter would unknowingly change the way he played to help himself make progress in his career.

At the present time, the brawl between Togashi and Takeshima helped him realize how weak he was for not accepting his weaknesses. He still believed that the style Esperion Youth had cultivated was the best there was. However, what Togashi said back then had stuck with him.

Takeshima does not want to stay weak and accepts his new mindset towards football. This open acceptance of his feelings helped to improve the team’s mood. Other players, who were moved by his speech, went back into extra training so that they could get stronger.

What to expect from Ao Ashi episode 21?

Ao Ashi episode 21, titled Tokyo Metropolis League Match 8 Tokyo Musashino FC Youth, will have the Esperion players head into the match against Musashino with an improved mindset. The team has been working on some super-tight team tactics, which means that fans could see some new plays.

Fans can also expect to see some major psychological clashes. Tachibana has been afraid to face his former team and could be intimidated by his former coach and teammates.

Meanwhile, Ashito wants to put out his best performance. If he is able to do so, he could be promoted to the A team. He also wants to defeat Kaneda and decide if he wants to be a forward or a defender.

We will have to wait for the episode’s release this week to learn further.

